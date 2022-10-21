    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    KNR Constructions shares rise after company transfers stake in subsidiary to Cube

    KNR Constructions shares rise after company transfers stake in subsidiary to Cube

    KNR Constructions shares rise after company transfers stake in subsidiary to Cube
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Shares of KNR Construction are recovering from their 52-week low.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell KNR Construct share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    KNR Constructions Ltd. on Friday announced that the company has transferred its remaining 51 percent equity stake in subsidiary company KNR Shankarampet Projects Pvt. Ltd. to Singapore-based Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte Ltd.
    The first stage of transferring the 49 percent equity stake was completed on December 31, 2021.
    The share purchase agreement between the two companies was executed on August 16, 2019.
    KNR Constructions said that it had invested Rs 126.81 crore (in the form of equity and sub-debt) in its subsidiary KNR Shankarampet Projects, for which the company received Rs 108.51 crore against the transfer of 49 percent equity stake and repayment of the entire sub-debt on December 31, 2021. The company has now received Rs 46.09 crore against the transfer of the remaining 51 percent equity stake.
    In addition, KNR Constructions shall be eligible to receive additional consideration of up to Rs 4.61 crore subject to the receipt of certain approvals from the National Highways Authority of India.
    KNR Shankarampet Projects recorded a turnover of Rs 267.04 crore in the last financial year and contributed 7.41 percent to the consolidated revenue of KNR Constructions during the period.
    Shares of KNR Constructions are up 3 percent at Rs 211.40 as of 3.05 percent. The stock is recovering from its 52-week low.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Construction companyinfrastructure companiesKNR ConstrictionsKNR ConstructionsKNR Constructions Ltd
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng