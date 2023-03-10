KNR Constructions wins orders worth over Rs 1,300 crore in two weeks

The construction company has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) for the Mysore to Kushalnagara section of NH-275.

KNR Constructions Ltd. on Friday announced that it has won a project worth Rs 650 crore for the construction of access-controlled four-laning with a paved shoulder on the National Highway 275 in Karnataka.

The construction company has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) for the Mysore to Kushalnagara section of NH-275 in Karnataka. The project work will be carried out in Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

The construction will be conducted from the Design Ch. Km 169+000 near state highway 86 Ramanathapura to Terakanambi Road or KR Junction in Hunsur to Design Ch. Km 195+550 at Yalachahalli near state highway 117 Yelawala in Karnataka.

As per the details of the project, the construction period is 24 months and the operation period will be 15 years from the commencement date of commercial operation. The bid cost of the project stands at Rs 650 crore.

The company also sold a 100 percent stake in its subsidiary KNR Srirangam Infra to Cube Highways and Infra for Rs 131 crore in October last year.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal is positive on the stock seeing increased order inflows. Motilal Oswal believes that while the reduction in irrigation receivables provides comfort, new order inflows hold the key for the next leg of growth. With a massive tender pipeline, KNRC could win some projects.

Motilal Oswal expects the company's margin to be stable with input costs stabilising and some execution seen from high-margin irrigation projects. With an order book of Rs 8,000 crore, it expects the company to clock a 17 percent revenue CAGR over the financial years 2023-2025, with a 19 percent EBITDA margin.

The Hyderabad-based company is a multi-domain infrastructure development organisation. The company mainly executes the construction of technically complex and high-value projects across segments including expressways, national highways, flyovers, bridges, and viaducts, among others.

Shares of KNR Constructions ended 0.24 percent lower at Rs 272.10 on Friday.