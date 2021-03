Shares of KNR Constructions jumped nearly 6 percent on Wednesday after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an NHAI project in Kerala. The project bid cost was Rs 2,367 crore and the company bid was Rs 2,116 crore, said the company.

The stock rose as much as 5.8 percent to its day's high of Rs 219 per share on the BSE.

The company got the letter of acceptance for the six-laning of the Ramanattukara section of NH-66 (old NH-17) in Kerala on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana, it said in a BSE filing.