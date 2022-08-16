KKR sells entire 27% stake in Max Healthcare to raise Rs 9,290 crore

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Max Healthcare stock opened positively on Tuesday on the back of the news that KKR has sold its entire stake in the company.

Private equity major KKR has sold its entire 27 percent stake in Max Health

and raised Rs 9,290 crore in the process. 26 crore shares changed hands at Rs 355 per share in the deal.

The stake sale, via a block deal, was executed by Kalyan Investments, which is a KKR-affiliated company, and had invested in the healthcare company.

The stock has opened positively today (Tuesday) on the back of this news and at the time of publishing is up close to 2.5 percent at the time of publishing.

KKR has sold its stake at a discount of 3.3 percent to the current market price.

HSBC has maintained a "Buy" call on the stock but cut their target price to Rs 425 from Rs 435 per share. It says that remains positive on core hospitals business and that Max should a sustained growth in its non-COVID portfolio.

A week back, Max Healthcare reported its first quarter performance where its consolidated net profit increased by 12 percent to Rs 229 crore for the June quarter driven by annual price revision and normalisation of patient footfalls.

The net revenue during the period under review rose to Rs 1,393 crore as compared with Rs 1,322 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

