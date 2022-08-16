    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    KKR sells entire 27% stake in Max Healthcare to raise Rs 9,290 crore

    KKR sells entire 27% stake in Max Healthcare to raise Rs 9,290 crore

    KKR sells entire 27% stake in Max Healthcare to raise Rs 9,290 crore
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The Max Healthcare stock opened positively on Tuesday on the back of the news that KKR has sold its entire stake in the company.

    Private equity major KKR has sold its entire 27 percent stake in Max Health
    and raised Rs 9,290 crore in the process. 26 crore shares changed hands at Rs 355 per share in the deal.
    The stake sale, via a block deal, was executed by Kalyan Investments, which is a KKR-affiliated company, and had invested in the healthcare company.
    The stock has opened positively today (Tuesday) on the back of this news and at the time of publishing is up close to 2.5 percent at the time of publishing.
    KKR has sold its stake at a discount of 3.3 percent to the current market price.
    HSBC has maintained a "Buy" call on the stock but cut their target price to Rs 425 from Rs 435 per share. It says that remains positive on core hospitals business and that Max should a sustained growth in its non-COVID portfolio.
    A week back, Max Healthcare reported its first quarter performance where its consolidated net profit increased by 12 percent to Rs 229 crore for the June quarter driven by annual price revision and normalisation of patient footfalls.
    The net revenue during the period under review rose to Rs 1,393 crore as compared with Rs 1,322 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.
    For a ball-by-ball commentary on how the markets are faring today (Aug 16, 2022), click here
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    KKRMax Healthcare

    Next Article

    India records 8,813 new COVID-19 cases, tally below 10,000 in 56 days — Delhi tops the list

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng