English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Kirloskar Brothers shareholders reject proposal to investigate board and independent directors

Kirloskar Brothers shareholders reject proposal to investigate board and independent directors

Kirloskar Brothers shareholders reject proposal to investigate board and independent directors
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 12, 2022 4:32:35 PM IST (Published)

The forensic audit by an external auditor was sought by Kirloskar Industries, the single largest shareholder of Kirloskar Brothers.

Shareholders of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) have rejected a proposal to investigate the board of directors along with independent directors of the company regarding the alleged irregularities in legal expenses of the company amounting to Rs 70 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

IST4 Min(s) Read

Alcohol manufacturers in poor spirits despite 15% rise in consumption – here’s why

Alcohol manufacturers in poor spirits despite 15% rise in consumption – here’s why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'

Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'

IST3 Min(s) Read

Winter wedding bells help auto retail sales pick pace but 2-wheeler demand a worry

Winter wedding bells help auto retail sales pick pace but 2-wheeler demand a worry

IST4 Min(s) Read

The shareholders voted against a resolution for appointment of an independent forensic auditor to investigate the expenses incurred by the company on legal, professional and consultancy charges over the past six years, at the extraordinary general meeting held on December 8, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Monday.


The resolution also included proposals to verify all records, books of accounts, minutes books and other documents of Kirloskar Brothers and to examine the conduct of the Board of Directors of the company, including the independent directors.

The e-voting facility was open for shareholders between December 5 and December 7. Out of the total votes, 63.99 percent of the votes were against the resolution.

The forensic audit by an external auditor was sought by Kirloskar Industries, the single largest shareholder of Kirloskar Brothers. Kirloskar Industries Ltd. (KIL), a Kirloskar Group company controlled and managed by Atul and Rahul Kirloskar, had requested the EGM of Kirloskar Brothers to consider the forensic audit over the alleged irregularities in expenses.  Kirloskar Industries Ltd. holds nearly 24 percent stake in Kirloskar Brothers.

Shares of Kirloskar Brothers ended 5.6 percent higher at Rs 371.05.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Mondelēz International expands multi-year contract with HCLTech

Next Article

Dalmia Bharat inks deal to acquire Jaypee Group assets for Rs 5,666 crore