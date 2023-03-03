Here is why shares of Kiri Industries gained 10% for the second day in a row

Recommended ArticlesView All
The latest judgment of the Singapore court dated March 3, 2023, came pursuant to a buy-out order at a price to be assessed as on the valuation date of July 3, 2018. Senda International Capital Ltd. (SEND) will execute the buyout order now at a value of $603.80 million.
Earlier on June 21, 2021, SICC valued Kiri Industries’ 37.57 percent stake at $481.60 million. However, Kiri Industries Ltd. and Senda International Capital both moved to the Supreme Court of Singapore (Court of Appeal) against the SICC’s verdict. The Court of Appeal remitted the issue on the value of the notional licence fee back to the SICC to be reassessed based on the best available evidence.
The Supreme Court of Singapore in its judgment dated July 6, 2022, had decided two major points in favour of the company related to a 19 percent discount for lack of marketability and notional licence fees with respect to the exploitation of DyStar’s patent by Longsheng and had directed the SICC to give the effect of the said judgment.
The valuation disagreement had created a longstanding litigation between Kiri Industries Ltd. and Senda International Capital Ltd. The SICC had found that Senda was liable for oppressive conduct against Kiri Industries and granted a buy-out order. Senda was ordered to purchase Kiri’s 37.57 percent stake in DyStar. Assessing the value of Kiri’s stake in DyStar became a dispute.