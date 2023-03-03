English
Here is why shares of Kiri Industries gained 10% for the second day in a row
Mar 3, 2023

Here is why shares of Kiri Industries gained 10% for the second day in a row

Profile image
By Sonal Bhutra   | Reema Tendulkar   | Pavitra Parekh   Mar 3, 2023
Mini

Kiri also said that the company has alternate legal options to recover the money, in case the court order is not honoured.

Shares of Kiri Industries have gained 10 percent for the second day in a row after the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) confirmed the value of the company's stake in DyStar at $603.8 million from the earlier valuation of $481.6 million in 2021.

The SICC confirmed the value in lieu of Kiri Industries' 37.57 percent stake in DyStar Global Holdings (Singapore) Pte.

The latest judgment of the Singapore court dated March 3, 2023, came pursuant to a buy-out order at a price to be assessed as on the valuation date of July 3, 2018. Senda International Capital Ltd. (SEND) will execute the buyout order now at a value of $603.80 million.

Kiri Industries acquired a substantial stake in German dye MNC DyStar in February 2010 with the Senda group. However, it did not receive any share of the profits despite the company making a significant sum. Eventually, DyStar filed for bankruptcy.

Earlier on June 21, 2021, SICC valued Kiri Industries’ 37.57 percent stake at $481.60 million. However, Kiri Industries Ltd. and Senda International Capital both moved to the Supreme Court of Singapore (Court of Appeal) against the SICC’s verdict. The Court of Appeal remitted the issue on the value of the notional licence fee back to the SICC to be reassessed based on the best available evidence.

Manish Kiri of Kiri Industries told CNBC-TV18 that there are no more legal proceedings left post this order and that enforcement and recovery of this order will take a few months.
The Supreme Court of Singapore in its judgment dated July 6, 2022, had decided two major points in favour of the company related to a 19 percent discount for lack of marketability and notional licence fees with respect to the exploitation of DyStar’s patent by Longsheng and had directed the SICC to give the effect of the said judgment.

The valuation disagreement had created a longstanding litigation between Kiri Industries Ltd. and Senda International Capital Ltd. The SICC had found that Senda was liable for oppressive conduct against Kiri Industries and granted a buy-out order. Senda was ordered to purchase Kiri’s 37.57 percent stake in DyStar. Assessing the value of Kiri’s stake in DyStar became a dispute.

Speaking about the overall business, Kiri said that demand in the dye industry has halved from its peak and that the company is seeing weakness in the export markets. However, he expects a strong recovery domestically.
Shares of Kiri Industries are locked in a 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 335.25.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
First Published: Mar 3, 2023 12:50 PM IST
