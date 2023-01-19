homemarket Newsstocks News

KIOCL signs mining lease deed with Karnataka Government for Rs 329 crore

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 19, 2023 5:38:22 PM IST (Published)

The lease has been registered by paying a total amount of Rs 329.17 crore which includes the stamp duty, cess on stamps, and fees for registering documents.

 Shares of state-owned KIOCL Ltd. gained over 3 percent on Thursday after the company announced the registration of the mining lease deed document executed between the company and the Karnataka government for iron ore and manganese ore mining in the Devadari Hill Range.

Earlier this month, KIOCL informed exchanges that the Karnataka government had executed the mining lease deed on January 2, 2023, with the company for mining iron ore and manganese ore over an extent of 388 hectares for a period of 50 years in the Devadari Range in Sandur Taluk of Ballari District in Karnataka.


The lease has now been registered by paying a total amount of Rs 329.17 crores which includes the stamp duty, cess on stamps, and fees for registering documents.

KIOCL, earlier known as Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd., is a central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Steel. The company is involved in iron ore mining, beneficiation, and iron-oxide pelletisation.

The Mini Ratna PSU operates a 3.5 million tonnes per annum iron-oxide pellet plant and a blast furnace unit with an annual capacity of 2.16 lakh tonnes of pig iron at Mangaluru.

Shares of KIOCL Ltd. ended 0.70 percent lower at Rs 214 on Thursday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
