KIOCL signs mining lease deed with Karnataka Government for Rs 329 crore

The lease has been registered by paying a total amount of Rs 329.17 crore which includes the stamp duty, cess on stamps, and fees for registering documents.
Earlier this month, KIOCL informed exchanges that the Karnataka government had executed the mining lease deed on January 2, 2023, with the company for mining iron ore and manganese ore over an extent of 388 hectares for a period of 50 years in the Devadari Range in Sandur Taluk of Ballari District in Karnataka.
KIOCL, earlier known as Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd., is a central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Steel. The company is involved in iron ore mining, beneficiation, and iron-oxide pelletisation.
The Mini Ratna PSU operates a 3.5 million tonnes per annum iron-oxide pellet plant and a blast furnace unit with an annual capacity of 2.16 lakh tonnes of pig iron at Mangaluru.