Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences to consider fund raising in January 4 board meeting

The board of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. (KIMS) will meet on Wednesday, January 4, to consider and approve raising Rs 300 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures.

The company in an exchange filing said that it plans to raise funds by way of issuance of NCDs, aggregating to Rs 300 crore, in one or more tranches over a period of time.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is a Telangana-based hospital chain. It was founded by Dr Bhaskar Rao Bollineni in 2000 in Nellore. The KIMS Group operates 13 hospitals across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Its consolidated revenue from operations grew to Rs 564 crore in the September quarter from Rs 411.74 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue rose by over 13 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The company’s EBITDA grew by 14.5 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 150.2 crore while the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 26.6 percent.

Consolidated profit was at Rs 106 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 84 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 79.2 crore in the previous quarter.

In the first half of the current financial year, the company added 951 beds. It acquired Sunshine Hospitals and Manavata Hospitals at Nasik, Maharashtra.

It also acquired SPANV Medisearch Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., known as Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur, following the acquisition of a 51 percent stake.