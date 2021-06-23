KIMS IPO share allotment likely to be finalised today: Check status here

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals), whose Rs 2,144 crore initial public offering (IPO) was sold from June 16-18, will finalise its basis of allotment today. While the price band was fixed at Rs 815-825 per share, the IPO was subscribed over 3.86 times.

The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers (QIPs) was subscribed 5.26 times, and that of non-institutional investors 1.89 times. The portion set aside for retail investors witnessed a subscription of 2.9 times and employees 1.06 times.

The status of the allotment can be checked on the BSE website or the website of Link Intime, the registrar to the issue.

On BSE:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name – “Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences”

3) Enter your application number and PAN card number

4) Click on the “Search” button

Through the website of registrar - Link Intime:

2) Select IPO name from the dropdown

3) Enter application number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and ‘Enter Application Number’. In the case of DP ID/Client ID, select Depository “NSDL or CDSL” and enter “DP ID/Client ID”

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

The status will only appear after allotment if the details are entered correctly. In case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to the individual’s bank account.

After the finalisation of share allotment, the company will start the process of refunds on June 24 and credit shares to eligible investors' demat accounts around June 25.