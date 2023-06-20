KIMS shares rally to record high after 5% of equity changed hands in block deal

As of March 31, promoters led by Bhaskara Rao Bollineni held around 38.84 percent stake in the company. Public shareholders, FIIs, mutual funds and others hold the remaining 61.16 percent stake.

Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. (KIMS) surged to a 52-week high of Rs 1,784 per share on Tuesday after around 40.7 lakh shares worth Rs 696 crore changed hands in a block deal.

According to the market data, 40.7 lakh shares of the company accounting for around 5 percent of equity were traded in a block deal at a price of Rs 1,710 per share.

However, buyers and sellers of the shares were not known immediately.