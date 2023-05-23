Khadim India Q4 results | Profit spikes 61% to Rs 4.2 crore, revenue up 2%

Shares of Khadim India Ltd ended at Rs 229.95, up by Rs 6.80, or 3.05 percent on the BSE.
Khadim India Ltd, the country's second-largest retail footwear brand, on Tuesday posted a 61.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 4.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2.6 crore, Khadim India said in a regulatory filing.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 159.2 crore during the period under review, up 2 percent against Rs 156.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA increased 29 percent to Rs 16.4 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 12.7 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 10.3 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 8.1 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
Headquartered in Kolkata, the company added 18 new stores in the fourth quarter, and in FY23, it added 91 new stores.
Further, Khadim India said it has re-appointed Siddhartha Roy Burman as a chairman and managing director of the company for a further period of three consecutive years with effect from April 1, 2024, till March 31, 2027.
Shares of Khadim India Ltd ended at Rs 229.95, up by Rs 6.80, or 3.05 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: May 23, 2023 4:46 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
A $1 trillion coin and the US debt ceiling deadlline
May 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The withdrawal Rs 2,000 note is another chance for realtors to clean up
May 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Demonetisation redux: Long rope for Rs 2000 note recall shows 2016 learnings for govt and RBI, but not sure how well learnt
May 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Waiting for appraisal? Here’s why many employers may offer ESOPs instead this year
May 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read