Khadim India Q4 results | Profit spikes 61% to Rs 4.2 crore, revenue up 2%

Shares of Khadim India Ltd ended at Rs 229.95, up by Rs 6.80, or 3.05 percent on the BSE.

Khadim India Ltd, the country's second-largest retail footwear brand, on Tuesday posted a 61.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 4.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2.6 crore, Khadim India said in a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 159.2 crore during the period under review, up 2 percent against Rs 156.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.