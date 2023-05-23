English
Khadim India Q4 results | Profit spikes 61% to Rs 4.2 crore, revenue up 2%

Khadim India Q4 results | Profit spikes 61% to Rs 4.2 crore, revenue up 2%
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 23, 2023 5:25:43 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of Khadim India Ltd ended at Rs 229.95, up by Rs 6.80, or 3.05 percent on the BSE.

Khadim India Ltd, the country's second-largest retail footwear brand, on Tuesday posted a 61.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 4.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2.6 crore, Khadim India said in a regulatory filing.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 159.2 crore during the period under review, up 2 percent against Rs 156.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
