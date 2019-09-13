Khadim India, Liberty Shoes, Mirza soar on likely GST relief, easier import norms
Updated : September 13, 2019 11:36 AM IST
Shares of Khadim India, Liberty Shoes and Mirza International traded higher on Friday, rising between 5 and 15 percent in trade.
Mirza International shares touched an intra-day high of Rs 67.2, rising almost 9 percent in trade.Â
Khadim India shares opened with a loss of 13.25 percent, but recovered to hit the day's high of Rs 270, rising 15.4 percent in trade today.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more