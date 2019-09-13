TOP NEWS »

#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Khadim India, Liberty Shoes, Mirza soar on likely GST relief, easier import norms

Updated : September 13, 2019 11:36 AM IST

Shares of Khadim India, Liberty Shoes and Mirza International traded higher on Friday, rising between 5 and 15 percent in trade.
Mirza International shares touched an intra-day high of Rs 67.2, rising almost 9 percent in trade.Â 
Khadim India shares opened with a loss of 13.25 percent, but recovered to hit the day's high of Rs 270, rising 15.4 percent in trade today.
Khadim India, Liberty Shoes, Mirza soar on likely GST relief, easier import norms
