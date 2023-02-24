KFin Technologies acquires 25.6% stake in account aggregator Fintech Products and Solutions for Rs 6.5 crore

Under the deal, KFintech will acquire 10.41 lakh equity shares of FPSIPL, translating into 25.63 percent equity shareholding, at Rs 62.40 per share initially.

Leading investor and issuer solutions provider KFin Technologies Ltd. on Friday announced the acquisition of a 25.63 percent stake in account aggregator Fintech Products and Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. (FPSIPL) for Rs 6.5 crore in a cash deal.

The deal will help KFin Technologies (KFintech) diversify its business by entering into the technical service provider and account aggregators (AA) domain.

KFintech is looking to diversify beyond its current offerings across asset classes in the financial services ecosystem.

KFintech will have the right to increase its shareholding in FPSIPL to 75.01 percent for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 22.6 crore later, subject to certain conditions.

FPSIPL is a technology service provider (TSP) and has a wholly-owned subsidiary, FinSec AA Solutions Pvt. Ltd., India’s first Account Aggregator, licenced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

FPSIPL provides technology solutions for the BFSI sector under the MoneyOne brand, which has over 45 percent market share in a competitive and emerging Account Aggregator domain.

According to the filing, the deal will help FPSIPL leverage KFintech’s technology prowess to deliver TSP solutions, high-end data analytics and best-in-class AA solutions, and open banking solutions to the markets in India and abroad.

KFintech provides comprehensive services and solutions to capital markets including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provides several investor solutions including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes to asset managers in Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Canada.

KFintech shares are trading higher by 1.18 percent at Rs 296.65.