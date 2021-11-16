KFC, Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods' IPO: How to check allotment status

Sapphire Foods India, an operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurant chains, is likely to announce its share allotment on Tuesday after its initial public offering (IPO) received a robust response from investors. The IPO was open for subscription from November 9 to November 11.

The company is looking to raise over Rs 2,073 crore through the IPO that consists of a pure offer for sale (OFS) of 1.75 crore shares by existing shareholders and promoters.

The initial share sale of Sapphire Foods was subscribed 6.6 times the total shares on offer. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) saw a subscription of 7.5 times, and that for non-institutional investors (high net worth individuals) 3.5 times. The retail investors' category was booked 8.7 times.

Those who had bid for the Sapphire Foods issue can check the allotment status either through the website of the stock exchange BSE or that of the registrar.

Here's how to check the allotment status for Sapphire Foods' IPO through the BSE portal:

Visit the BSE website by clicking here (application status page).

Select 'equity' under the issue type field.

Select Sapphire Foods India Ltd from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number.

Enter your PAN.

After completing this step, the status of the application is displayed on the screen.

Here's how to check the allotment status for the Sapphire Foods IPO through the registrar Link Intime India's portal:

Visit the IPO allotment page on the Link Intime India website.

Select the Sapphire Foods IPO from the dropdown menu (the name appears only if the allotment is finalised).

Enter details such as the application number, the client ID or PAN to proceed.

Select your application type: ASBA or non-ASBA.