Keystone Realtors Share Price: Rustomjee brand operator doubles pre-sales in June quarter, stock at 52-week high

Pre-sales for the April-June quarter climbed 106 percent from last year to Rs 500 crore, which is also the highest-ever in a quarter. The pre-sales were Rs 240 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Shares of Keystone Realtors, which operates the Rustomjee brand, surged more than 6 percent in Monday’s trade to hit a fresh 52-week high of

Rs 617, after the company reported its best ever quarterly pre-sales bookings in the June quarter.

On a sequential basis, pre-sales increased 6 percent, Keystone Realtors said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Friday.

The company said that its collection stood at Rs 490 crore for the three months period ending June 2023 as compared to Rs 400 crore in the same quarter a year ago, translating into a growth of 22 percent.

The Mumbai-based real estate player launched two projects in the first quarter of the current financial year with a saleable area of 0.6 million square feet and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 890 crore, in-line with its guidance.

In addition, the real estate firm started three new projects in the quarter under review with a saleable area of 1.1 million square feet, with an estimated GDV of Rs 2,500 crore. All these are re-development projects, according to the company.

The real estate developer has presence in Juhu, Bandra East, Khar and Bhandup in Mumbai as well as the neighbouring Virar and Thane.