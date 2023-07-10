Keystone Realtors Share Price: Rustomjee brand operator doubles pre-sales in June quarter, stock at 52-week high

By CNBCTV18.com

Pre-sales for the April-June quarter climbed 106 percent from last year to Rs 500 crore, which is also the highest-ever in a quarter. The pre-sales were Rs 240 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Shares of Keystone Realtors, which operates the Rustomjee brand, surged more than 6 percent in Monday's trade to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 617, after the company reported its best ever quarterly pre-sales bookings in the June quarter.

