The Indian stock market ended lower for the day but gained in the October expiry series. The Sensex ended 173 points to 39,749.85 while the Nifty50 index ended at 11,670.80, down 59 points.

Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Shree Cements, HCL Tech, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were L&T, Titan Company, ONGC, Adani Ports, and Tata Motors.

Except for IT and energy, all other sectoral indices ended lower led by FMCG, pharma, metal, and auto. BSE Smallcap index shed 0.5 percent.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

L&T: The shares ended nearly 5 percent lower to Rs 935.20 per share on the NSE after the infrastructure major reported a 45 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,410.29 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Pidilite Industries: The stock closed 5 percent higher to Rs 1,596.25 apiece after the company agreed to acquire US-based Huntsman Group's Indian subsidiary, Huntsman Advanced Materials Solutions Private Ltd (HAMSPL), for approximately Rs 2,100 crore.

Ajanta Pharma: The shares settled 3 percent higher to Rs 1,640.60 as the company said its board is mulling on a buyback proposal.

PI Industries: The share price closed 2 percent higher to Rs 2,161 after the company reported a net profit at Rs 271.6 crore, up 77 percent YoY.