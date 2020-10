Indian shares ended around 1.5 percent lower on Wednesday following in selloff in the global markets, dragged by losses in all key sectors but mainly banks and financials.

Shares around the world tumbled on Wednesday as coronavirus infections grew rapidly in Europe and the United States, igniting fears of possible strict lockdown measures that could damage already fragile economic recoveries.

The Sensex ended 600 points lower at 39,922 while the Nifty fell 160 points lower at 11,730. Broader markets were also lower for the day with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down 1 percent each.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

Bharti Airtel: The stock ended 3.38 percent higher to Rs 448 on the NSE after the telecom major reported a substantial narrowing of losses in the second quarter of the financial year. The telco posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 763.2 crore in Q2 against a loss of Rs 23,044.90 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q2FY20).

Tata Motors: The shares ended half a percent lower to Rs 134.75 after the company reported better-than-estimated operating performance in the September quarter with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) returning to profit with significant positive cash flow.

Hero MotoCorp: The share price settled nearly a percent higher at Rs 2,937 after the two-wheeler manufacturer said it will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India.

Castrol: The stock closed 7 percent higher to Rs 116 after the company announced its September quarter results. The company's operating profits for the quarter rose 18 percent to Rs 266.70 crore on the back of higher sales and lower costs.

Titan: The shares settled over a percent lower to Rs 1,218.25 after the jewellery maker's standalone net profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 fell 37.8 percent to Rs 199 crore from Rs 320 crore in the same period last fiscal.