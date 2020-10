The Indian equity markets ended higher after heavy buying interest in banks, FMCG, auto and pharma stocks. Broader markets also supported the rally as midcaps surged higher.

At closing, the Sensex ended 376 points higher to 40,522.10 while the Nifty50 index ended at 11,889.40, up 122 points. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indexes closing 1.21 percent and 0.2 percent higher respectively.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The stock settled 12 percent higher on Tuesday after the lender beat analysts' estimates to report a 27 percent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 2,184.5 crore on the back on lower provisions. It had posted a profit of Rs 1,724.48 crore in the same period last year.

NTPC: The share price ended 4 percent higher to Rs 89.40 apiece after it said that the board will consider buyback of equity shares on November 2.

YES Bank: The shares closed over 2 percent lower to Rs 12.85 despite Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO of Yes Bank saying that the second half of this fiscal would be much better for the bank. He added that the bank was seeing better demand from the market in terms of credit. The bank has been able to bring in a large number of new customers.