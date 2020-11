The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended with robust gains on Friday led by heavy buying in banking and financial stocks amid positive global cues.

The Sensex ended 552.90 points or 1.34 percent higher at 41,893.06 while the Nifty gained 143.25 points or 1.18 percent to close at 12,263.55. Broader indices, the Nifty Smallcap100, and the Nifty Midcap100 indices gained 0.5 percent each.

Among sectors, the Nifty Private Bank rallied the most over 2 percent followed by the Nifty Financial Services, the Nifty IT, and the Nifty Realty while the Nifty Pharma and the Nifty FMCG ended in the red.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank led gains among Nifty50 constituents while Maruti Suzuki, GAIL India, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, and Grasim Industries were the top index losers.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Reliance Industries: The stock ended 3.5 percent higher to Rs 2,025.15 per share on the NSE after Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) said it will invest Rs 9,555 crore, or roughly $1.3 billion, for a 2.04 percent stake in RIL's retail unit Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).

Dalmia Bharat: The shares settled 1.5 percent higher to Rs 886.5 apiece after the company reported strong earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Voltas: The stock closed a percent higher to Rs 749.65 apiece despite the company reporting a poor set of numbers in the quarter ended September 2020. The company's consolidated net profit was down 25.7 percent YoY at Rs 80 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 against Rs 107 crore.

Adani Power: The share price settled over 3 percent to Rs 37.55 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped manifold to Rs 2,228.05 crore in the quarter ended September 30 from Rs 3.88 crore in the year-ago period.