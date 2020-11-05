Key stocks that moved the most on November 5

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Thursday led buy led by gains in broad-based buying in metal, energy, and banking stocks amid positive global cues.

The Sensex ended 724.02 points or 1.78 percent higher at 41,340.16 while the Nifty surged 211.80 points or 1.78 percent to close at 12,120.30. The Nifty Bank ended over 2 percent higher.

Broader indices participated in the rally with the Nifty Smallcap100 and the Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining more than 1.7 percent each.

Rally was seen in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance.

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal and the Nifty Media rallied the most over 4 percent each followed by the Nifty PSU Bank, the Nifty FMCG, the Nifty Auto, and the Nifty IT.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

SBI: The stock settled 5.5 percent higher to Rs 218.5 per share on the NSE as brokerages raised their price targets on the stock after the lender reported better than estimated earnings for the quarter ended September 2020.

HPCL: The shares closed 9.8 percent higher to Rs 205.2 apiece after the company reported a two-fold jump in its September quarter net profit, and announced a buyback plan worth Rs 2,500 crore.

PVR & Inox Leisure: PVR ended 10 percent higher to Rs 1,227.5 and Inox closed 4.5 percent higher to Rs 276.15 after the Maharashtra government finally allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to reopen from today with 50 percent occupancy, outside the containment zones.