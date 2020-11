The Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday led by the gains in the US futures, which are currently trading up to 2 percent higher. Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma contributed the highest gains to the Nifty50 index today.

The Sensex ended 355 points higher at 40,616 while the Nifty rose 95 points to settle at 11,908. Broader markets were mixed with the Nifty Midcap up 0.5 percent and the Nifty Smallcap down 0.24 percent.

Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma surged over 2 percent while the Nifty IT jumped 1.8 percent. The Nifty Auto and the Nifty FMCG were also in the green, however, the Nifty Bank, the Nifty Fin Services, and the Nifty Metal ended in the red for the day.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

Sun Pharma: The stock settled over 3 percent higher to Rs 503.5 per share on the NSE after the company reported a healthy set of September quarter earnings. Brokerages also gave out bullish comments on the company while maintaining their ratings on the stock.

IT stocks: Nifty IT index closed 1.7 percent higher as the dollar climbed higher amid a close contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential election.

PVR: The shares ended 1 percent higher to Rs 1,111.9 apiece after the multiplex chain said it has reduced losses in Q2 despite nil revenue from the core movie exhibition business.