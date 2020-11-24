Key stocks that moved the most on November 24

The Indian equity market ended at record-high levels on Tuesday on the back of positive developments over the COVID-19 vaccine that has boosted investors' risk appetite amid growing prospects of speedy global economic recovery.

The Sensex ended 514 points to 44,591.56 while the Nifty50 index ended at 13,072.75, up 146 points. Broader markets gained too, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 index closing nearly 1 percent higher.

All sectoral indices settled higher today, with Nifty Bank registering the most gains (+2.44 percent) followed by Nifty Auto (+1.70 percent) and Nifty Realty (+1.62 percent).

Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, M&M and Hindalco were the Nifty50 top gainers of the day while Titan, HDFC, BPCL, Shree Cement and ONGC remained the index top losers.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Adani Ports: The stock ended .46 percent to Rs 391.90 per share on the NSE after it got ranked 14th on Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI) in the highly competitive global transportation and transportation infrastructure sector.

HDFC Bank: The share price closed 3.5 percent to Rs 1,444 after the global brokerage CLSA maintained its positive view on the stock and raised the target price.

Axis Bank: The shares closed 4 percent higher to Rs 619 after Jefferies retained "buy" call on the stock and raised the target to Rs 700 from Rs 610 per share.

GMR Infrastructure: The stock settled 3 percent lower to Rs 25.65 after an arbitration tribunal asked its arm, GMR Kamalanga (GKEL), to pay Rs 1,092 crore to SEPCO Electric Power Construction towards project payments and prolongation costs.