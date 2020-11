The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Monday led by gains in IT and pharma stocks amid positive global cues.

The Sensex ended 194.90 points or 0.44 percent higher at 44,077.15, while the Nifty gained 67.40 points or 0.52 percent to close at 12,926.45. Nifty Bank ended 212 points lower at 29,024.

During the day, Nifty hit an intra-day record high of 12,969 and Sensex 44,271.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 rallying 2 percent and the Nifty Midcap100 index gaining 1.31 percent.

Among sectors, Nifty IT rallied the most over 2 percent followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metals that rallied over 1 percent each. Meanwhile, selling was witnessed in banking and financial stocks.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

RIL: Shares of Reliance Industries ended 3 percent higher to Rs 1,955.20 per share on the NSE after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the Rs 24,713 crore Future Group-Reliance Retail deal.

SREI Infrastructure: The stock closed 12.69 percent lower to Rs 5.85 apiece after the firm said that the Reserve Bank of India would be conducting a special audit of the company and its subsidiary. The sentiment was further weighed after Brickwork ratings downgraded long-term ratings of the firm to BB from BBB-.

Motherson Sumi: The share price of Motherson Sumi Systems settled 3.83 percent to Rs 144.90 after the company's management set out a revenue target of $36 billion called 'Vision 2025'.

MindTree: The stock closed 3.38 percent higher to Rs 1,403.30 after the company announced a five -year deal with the Nordex Group as its business transformation partner.

BEML: The share price ended 2 percent higher to Rs 669 after the company won an order from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).