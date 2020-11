Indian indices ended over 1 percent lower on Thursday after 4 sessions of gains, following losses in global peers, as widening COVID-19 restrictions weighed on market sentiment. The domestic indices were mainly dragged by financials but IT and metal sectors also contributed to the fall.

The Sensex ended 580 points lower at 43,600 while the Nifty fell 166 points to settle at 12,772. Broader markets were also lower with the Nifty Midcap down 0.7 percent while the Nifty Smallcap index fell 0.23 percent.

Among sectors, the Nifty Bank declined 3 percent while the Nifty Fin Services shed 2.4 percent. IT, metal, and pharma indices also ended in the red for the day, down 0.5-1 percent. However, the Nifty FMCG rose 0.4 percent.

On the Nifty50 index, Powergrid, ITC, NTPC, Coal India and Tata Steel were the top gainers while SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and JSW Steel led the losses.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

Pfizer: The stock settled 3 percent higher to Rs 5,059 per share on the NSE after the American pharmaceutical corporation (Pfizer Inc) said the final results from the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine were 95 percent effective.

Titan: The shares ended a percent higher to Rs 1,292 apiece after the company, in a business update, said it saw good traction across all its segments during the festive season.

Hero MotoCorp: The share price closed 0.2 percent higher to Rs 2,989.6 per share after the company reported robust sales of more than 14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters, in retail sales during the just concluded festive season.