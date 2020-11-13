Market Key stocks that moved the most on November 13 Updated : November 13, 2020 05:00 PM IST The Sensex ended 85.81 points or 0.20 percent higher at 43,443.00 while the Nifty gained 29.15 points or 0.23 percent to close at 12,719.95. Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gained 0.8 and 0.9 percent, respectively. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.