Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Key stocks that moved the most on November 13

Updated : November 13, 2020 05:00 PM IST

The Sensex ended 85.81 points or 0.20 percent higher at 43,443.00 while the Nifty gained 29.15 points or 0.23 percent to close at 12,719.95.
Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gained 0.8 and 0.9 percent, respectively.
Key stocks that moved the most on November 13

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 44,879 fresh cases take India's COVID-19 tally to 87,28,795; death toll reaches 1,28,668 with 547 more fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 44,879 fresh cases take India's COVID-19 tally to 87,28,795; death toll reaches 1,28,668 with 547 more fatalities

Overall debt to equity is still 2:1 which is lower than industry standards, says IRB Infra

Overall debt to equity is still 2:1 which is lower than industry standards, says IRB Infra

Inhalation of immune system protein may help hospitalised COVID-19 patients recover: Study

Inhalation of immune system protein may help hospitalised COVID-19 patients recover: Study

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement