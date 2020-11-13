Key stocks that moved the most on November 13

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Friday's volatile session higher led by gains in pharma, financials, and realty stocks.

The Sensex ended 85.81 points or 0.20 percent higher at 43,443.00 while the Nifty gained 29.15 points or 0.23 percent to close at 12,719.95.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gained 0.8 and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma, the Nifty Metal, and the Nifty Realty rallied over 1 percent each followed by the Nifty PSU Bank, the Nifty Auto, and the Nifty Financial Services.

Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, Tata Steel, and Divi's Laboratories led gains among Nifty50 constituents while Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, HDFC Bank, and UPL were the top losers.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

Eicher Motors: The stock closed 7.4 percent higher to Rs 2,526 per share on the NSE after it posted marginally better-than-expected September quarter earnings. The revenue of the company declined 3 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 2,134 crore, against expectations of Rs 2,000 crore.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The shares settled 9.3 percent higher to Rs 60.25 apiece after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises acquired the company’s shares worth nearly Rs 29 crore through an open market transaction.

Sun TV: The share price ended 3.8 percent lower to Rs 425 after the company's profit declined 5.6 percent to Rs 345.91 crore from Rs 366.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, the subscription revenues for the quarter were up 14 percent at Rs 427.04 crore from Rs 375.65 crore for the corresponding quarter ended September 2019.