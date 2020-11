Indian indices ended lower on Thursday, snapping 8 sessions of gains after a slew of announcements by the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to boost the economy failed to impress the Street. Losses in the benchmarks were led by banks and financials.

The Sensex ended 236 points lower at 43,357 while the Nifty lost 58 points to settle at 12,691. Broader markets, however, outperformed, the benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

The Nifty Bank and the Nifty Fin Services sectors fell 1-2 percent during the day while the Nifty Metal index also lost 0.5 percent. However, the Nifty FMCG jumped 1.5 percent and the IT, auto, and pharma indices were also positive for the day.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

Coal India: The shares ended 2.7 percent lower to Rs 122.45 per share on the NSE after the state-run miner reported a 16.3 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,948.12 crore for the September quarter dragged by higher expenses.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The stock settled 7.8 percent higher to Rs 171.95 apiece after the firm announced a 19 percent QoQ rise in net profit to Rs 323 crore versus Rs 272 crore in the previous quarter. However, assets under management (AUM) decreased 2 percent on a QoQ basis and 14.5 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 90,941 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon: The shares closed 5.4 percent higher to Rs 68.6 apiece after the company reported a six-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 70.42 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

Airline stocks: Airline stocks were gaining on Thursday as the ministry of civil aviation has allowed domestic flights to operate with up to 70 percent capacity on the back of increasing demand during the festive season.