The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty snapped a seven-day gaining streak to end lower Thursday dragged by selling in banking and auto stocks amid negative global cues.

The Sensex ended 143.62 points or 0.31 percent lower at 45,959.88 while the Nifty lost 50.80 points or 0.38 percent to close at 13,478.30.

Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks with the Nifty Smallcap100 and the Nifty Midcap100 indices falling 0.53 and 0.83 percent, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank, the Nifty Auto, the Nifty Financial Services and the Nifty Media fell the most while the Nifty FMCG, the Nifty Realty and the Nifty Metal ended in the green.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

Cement stocks: Shares of cement companies including ACC, UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements and Shree Cement ended over 2-3 percent after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) initiated a probe against them. The country’s antitrust agency on Wednesday conducted raids at offices of UltraTech Cement and two subsidiaries of the world’s largest cement maker LafargeHolcim, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

UPL: The shares settled 11.29 percent lower at Rs 437 apiece on the NSE after reports surfaced that a whistleblower had accused the company's promoters of siphoning funds. The whistleblower alleged that UPL entered into rent deals with the shell company owned by its employees and paid crores in rent for properties held by the latter, which was earlier owned by UPL chief Jaidev Shroff himself, The Economic Times reported.

IRCTC: The stock ended 11.42 percent lower to Rs 1,433 apiece after the company said the government is planning to sell up to 20 percent stake in the company via offer for sale (OFS) route. The subscription for the OFS opens today, with the floor price fixed at Rs 1,367.

L&T Technology Services: The share price hit 52-week high on Thursday, and closed 0.2 percent higher to Rs 1,845 after the company won a multi-year order. The company said it has been selected by a global O&G major to be the primary engineering partner to support two of their integrated refining and chemicals manufacturing facilities in the US.