Key stocks that moved most on Sept 14: Zee Enterprises, Ami Organics and more

Domestic headline indices ended higher on Tuesday with the broader 50-share Nifty ending at a record closing high led by gains in index majors such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies and Larsen & Toubro. Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex closed 0.1 percent higher at 17,380 and 58,247.09 respectively. However, midcap stocks outperformed the largecaps, with Nifty Midcap 100 index closing 1.4 percent higher.

Here are key stocks that moved the most on Tuesday:

Media stocks

Nifty Media gained the most among sectoral indices on the NSE and ended over 14 percent higher led by gains in shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and Dish TV India.

ZEEL ended 40 percent higher at Rs 261.00 after soaring 45 percent during the day, as investors cheered the management rejig, while Dish TV India closed 10 percent higher at Rs 21.31, till locked in their upper circuit limit.

Ami Organics

After a stellar listing on bourses, shares of Ami Organics ended 53 percent higher at Rs 935.15. On the BSE, shares were listed at Rs 902, a premium of nearly 48 percent to its issue price.

HCL Technologies

Shares of the technology major ended 2.4 percent higher at Rs 1,237 and were the second-biggest gainer on the NSE. This comes after the company and HANCOM Inc signed a pact to share advanced software technology solutions and for overseas expansion.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank extended gains for the second straight day on Tuesday after reports said Clix Capital Services is in merger talks with the lender. The stock ended at Rs 215.25, its 20 percent upper circuit limit on the BSE on Tuesday, and has jumped over 44 percent in the past two sessions on the merger buzz.

Read Here | Suryoday Small Finance Bank extends gains for 2nd day on merger buzz

ISGEC Heavy Engineering

The stock ended 9 percent higher at Rs 795.05 after the company bagged an order for medical oxygen plants from Defence Research & Development Organisation.

Godawari Power & Ispat

Godawari Power & Ispat share price ended at 5 percent upper circuit of Rs 1,269.90 per share on BSE after the company board approved the stock split.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre made a muted debut on the exchanges today as the stock got listed at a marginal premium to the issue price. The stock listed at Rs 542.30 on the BSE, 2.13 percent higher from the upper end of the IPO price. The scrip closed at Rs 619.3, 16.6 percent higher.

Zomato

Shares of Zomato ended slightly above the flatline, up 0.6 percent at Rs 144.1. They had touched an all-time high of Rs 152.75 earlier in the day today as analysts see more upside to the stock given Zomato's leadership position in a fast-growing underpenetrated market, strong business model and the potential to add new adjacencies. However, news that the company's co-founder Gaurav Gupta has decided to take an exit from the food-tech platform prompted investors to take some money off the table.