  • Tata Power, Maruti Suzuki and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 11

Tata Power, Maruti Suzuki and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 11

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Domestic benchmark indices ended at record closing highs with Nifty50 closing 17945.95, up 0.3 percent and Sensex closing at 60135.78, up 0.1 percent.

Power stocks, stock market, coal india, tata power, nhpc, ntpc, power grid, ptc india, torrent power Power stocks |
Shares of power companies gained on expectations of demand improvement in the future. Stocks such as Coal India, Tata Power, CESC, Gujarat Industries Power Co, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, JSW Energy, NHPC, NLC India, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, PTC India, Torrent Power and Reliance Power closed 1-8 percent higher.
tata motors, tata motors share price, morgan stanley, stock market Tata Motors | Shares of the automaker ended 9 percent higher, hitting a new 52-week high, after foreign brokerage Morgan Stanley maintained its ‘overweight’ stance on the stock with a target price of Rs 448.
Avenue Supermarts, Dmart, Avenue Supermarts share price Avenue Supermarts | Shares of Avenue Supermarts which operates supermarket chain DMart, ended more than 7 percent higher after scaling a record high. The company's market capitalisation crossed the Rs 3-lakh crore mark.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, aditya birla sun life amc shares, stock market, listing gains, ipo listing Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC | Shares of the company made a sanguine debut, listing at a premium of 0.4 percent. On NSE, the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC stock started trading at Rs 715 as against its issue price of Rs 712 - a 0.4 percent premium. On BSE, shares opened at Rs 712 - neither premium nor discount over the issue price.
Maruti Suzuki India, Maruti Suzuki India shares, stock market Maruti Suzuki India | The scrip closed nearly 4 percent lower on the back of the largest carmaker increasing the number of its mobile service vans to over 300 by the end of this fiscal.
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
