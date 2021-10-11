Tata Power, Maruti Suzuki and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 11

Power stocks |

Shares of power companies gained on expectations of demand improvement in the future. Stocks such as Coal India, Tata Power, CESC, Gujarat Industries Power Co, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, JSW Energy, NHPC, NLC India, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, PTC India, Torrent Power and Reliance Power closed 1-8 percent higher.

Tata Motors | Shares of the automaker ended 9 percent higher, hitting a new 52-week high, after foreign brokerage Morgan Stanley maintained its 'overweight' stance on the stock with a target price of Rs 448.

Avenue Supermarts | Shares of Avenue Supermarts which operates supermarket chain DMart, ended more than 7 percent higher after scaling a record high. The company's market capitalisation crossed the Rs 3-lakh crore mark.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC | Shares of the company made a sanguine debut, listing at a premium of 0.4 percent. On NSE, the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC stock started trading at Rs 715 as against its issue price of Rs 712 - a 0.4 percent premium. On BSE, shares opened at Rs 712 - neither premium nor discount over the issue price.