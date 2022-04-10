D-Street week ahead: Earnings, macro data, FII flows likely to influence market

The onset of the corporate earnings season, macro data, FII flows, crude oil and the Russia-Ukraine war will be at the centrestage on Dalal Street in the three-day trading week starting April 11.

Financial results, macroeconomic data and institutional fund flows will be in focus on Dalal Street in the holiday-truncated three-session week starting April 11. With the RBI's bi-monthly review along expected lines, all eyes will be on incoming inflation data and the onset of the earnings season for domestic cues.
Globally, any fluctuations in crude oil and other commodities, and news updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID cases in China will remain on investors' radar.
Indian financial markets will remain shut on Thursday and Friday for Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday holidays respectively.
The week that was
Headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 managed to finish a second straight week higher last Friday, led by FMCG, metal and PSU banking stocks. The 30-scrip index gained 170.5 points or 0.3 percent to end at 59,447.2 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark added 113.9 points or 0.6 percent to settle at 17,784.4.
The Nifty FMCG was the top gainer among NSE's sectoral gauges, up 4.4 percent for the week.
Broader markets also strengthened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 3.6 percent. Its smallcap counterpart gained 2.7 percent.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting April 11:
DOMESTIC CUES
Earnings
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick off the corporate earnings season by reporting its financial results for the January-March period on Monday.
Infosys is due to report its quarterly numbers on Wednesday.
HDFC Bank earnings are due on Saturday.
Macroeconomic data
Separate official data on industrial production and consumer inflation in the country are due on Tuesday.
The RBI, in its first policy review of FY23, brought back inflation before growth in priority -- a switch made in 2020 in order to tackle the fallout from the pandemic.
The central bank raised its projections for retail inflation and lowered for economic growth for FY23 in its April 8 statement.
IPO
Coaching services provider Veranda Learning Solutions' shares are set to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday. 
FII activity
Foreign institutional investor (FII) flows will remain in the spotlight. Last week, FIIs net sold Indian shares worth Rs 6,337.5 crore whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 4,161.5 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
Asian Granito IndiaApr 11Rights issueApr 12
BMW IndustriesApr 11Interim dividend Re 0.02Apr 12
PCBLApr 11Stock split from Rs 2 to Re 1Apr 12
Adcon Capital ServicesApr 12Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1Apr 13
Arihant Capital MarketsApr 12Stock split from Rs 5 to Re 1Apr 15
Baid Leasing and FinanceApr 12Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2Apr 15
Jyoti StructuresApr 12EGM-
Sanofi IndiaApr 12Final dividend Re 181-
Sanofi IndiaApr 12Special Dividend Rs 309-
White Organic RetailApr 12Bonus issue 2:1Apr 14
Mahindra CIE AutomotiveApr 13Final dividend Rs 2.5-
GLOBAL CUES
A slew of US and EU central bank officials are due to speak during the week.
USEuropeAsia
Apr 11Three Fed officials due to speakUK GDP data, UK manufacturing dataBoJ Governor speech, China inflation data
Apr 12Inflation data, one Fed official to speakECB member speech, Germany inflation data
Apr 13Crude oil stockpileBoJ Governor speech
Apr 14Retail sales data, jobless claims dataECB rate decision
Apr 15Factory output dataFrance inflation data
 
