D-Street week ahead: Earnings, FII flows, global cues likely to influence market

Corporate earnings, macroeconomic data, institutional fund flows and global cues will be in the spotlight on Dalal Street this week, as trading resumes following a holiday-truncated week. The market will first react to the quarterly numbers of Infosys and HDFC Bank that were released post-market hours last week.
Globally, any fluctuations in crude oil and other commodities, and news updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID cases in China will remain on investors' radar.
The week that was
Headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 fell almost two percent each last week dragged by weakness across IT, metal and select financial stocks, following two back-to-back weekly gains. The 30-scrip index shed 1,108.3 points to finish the three-day trading week at 58,338.9 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark lost 308.7 points to settle at 17,475.7.
The Nifty IT was the worst hit among among NSE's sectoral gauges, falling 2.9 percent for the week. The Nifty Oil & Gas eked out a gain of 0.2 percent -- the only sectoral gauge on the bourse to make it to the green.
Broader markets also weakened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declining 1.3 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.
A total of 23 Nifty50 stocks were above the flatline. Here's a list of top gainers and losers in the blue-chip index:
|Gainers
|Losers
|Stock
|Weekly change (%)
|Stock
|Weekly change (%)
|Apollo Hospitals
|5.2
|HDFC
|-6.2
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|4.6
|Hindalco
|-5.9
|JSW Steel
|3.9
|Wipro
|-5.8
|Grasim
|3.9
|HDFC Bank
|-5.5
|ITC
|3.8
|Tata Motors
|-5.5
|SBI Life
|3.6
|Larsen & Toubro
|-5
|ICICI Bank
|2.8
|Bharti Airtel
|-4.5
|Divi's
|2.6
|Infosys
|-4.4
|Shree Cement
|2.6
|HCL Tech
|-3.9
|Axis Bank
|2.5
|Bajaj Finserv
|-3.8
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting April 18:
DOMESTIC CUES
Earnings
As the earnings season gains momentum, a few blue-chip companies are slated to report their quarterly numbers during the course of the week.
Here are few noteworthy financial results due this week:
Monday, April 18: Mindtree
Tuesday: ACC, L&T Infotech, Tata Steel Long Products, Angel One
Wednesday: Tata Elxsi
Thursday: HCL Tech, L&T Tech, Nestle, Rallis, Tata Communications
Friday: Tata Metaliks
Saturday: ICICI Bank
Macroeconomic data
Official data on wholesale inflation in the country is due on Monday.
FII activity
Institutional fund flows will remain in focus. In the holiday-shortened three-session week from April 11 to April 13, FIIs net sold Indian shares worth Rs 5,267.3 crore whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 1,794.4 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Corporate action
|Company
|Ex date
|Purpose
|Record date
|Ducon Infratech
|Apr 18
|Bonus issue 1:10
|Apr 19
|India Infra Trust
|Apr 18
|Income distribution (InvIT)
|Apr 19
|Veeram Securities
|Apr 18
|Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2
|Apr 19
|Diligent Securities
|Apr 19
|Stock split from Rs 5 to Re 1
|Apr 20
|IDFC
|Apr 19
|Interim dividend Re 1
|Apr 20
|Jubilant FoodWorks
|Apr 19
|Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2
|Apr 20
|Schaeffler India
|Apr 19
|Dividend Rs 16
|Huhtamaki India
|Apr 20
|Dividend Re 1
|Sandhar Tech
|Apr 20
|EGM
|GAIL
|Apr 21
|Share buyback
|Apr 22
|Nestle
|Apr 21
|Final dividend Rs 65
|Apr 22
|Nestle
|Apr 21
|Interim dividend Rs 25
|Apr 22
|Vippy Spinpro
|Apr 22
|EGM
GLOBAL CUES
The world economic outlook of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is due on April 19.
|Date
|US
|Europe
|Asia
|Apr 18
|China GDP data, China industrial production data
|Apr 19
|Two Fed officials to speak
|Japan industrial production output
|Apr 20
|Fed Beige Book, two Fed officials to speak, crude stockpiles data, home sales data
|Eurozone industrial production
|Apr 21
|Jobless claims data, Fed Chairman to speak
|Eurozone inflation, two Bank of England officials to speak
|Apr 22
|Manufacturing and services PMI
|UK retail sales data, ECB President to speak
|Japan inflation data, Japan manufacturing and services PMI, Hong Kong business confidence survey, Hong Kong inflation data
|Apr 23
|UK consumer confidence survey
|Apr 24
|France election Round 2