D-Street week ahead: Earnings, FII flows, global cues likely to influence market

Profile image
By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
Mini

The focus will be on more of quarterly financial results in the week starting April 18 as the earnings season gathers momentum. Besides, FII flows and global cues will also will remain on investors' radar.

Corporate earnings, macroeconomic data, institutional fund flows and global cues will be in the spotlight on Dalal Street this week, as trading resumes following a holiday-truncated week. The market will first react to the quarterly numbers of Infosys and HDFC Bank that were released post-market hours last week.
Globally, any fluctuations in crude oil and other commodities, and news updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID cases in China will remain on investors' radar.
The week that was
Headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 fell almost two percent each last week dragged by weakness across IT, metal and select financial stocks, following two back-to-back weekly gains. The 30-scrip index shed 1,108.3 points to finish the three-day trading week at 58,338.9 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark lost 308.7 points to settle at 17,475.7. 
The Nifty IT was the worst hit among among NSE's sectoral gauges, falling 2.9 percent for the week. The Nifty Oil & Gas eked out a gain of 0.2 percent -- the only sectoral gauge on the bourse to make it to the green.
Broader markets also weakened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declining 1.3 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.
A total of 23 Nifty50 stocks were above the flatline. Here's a list of top gainers and losers in the blue-chip index:
GainersLosers
StockWeekly change (%)StockWeekly change (%)
Apollo Hospitals5.2HDFC-6.2
Mahindra & Mahindra4.6Hindalco-5.9
JSW Steel3.9Wipro-5.8
Grasim3.9HDFC Bank-5.5
ITC3.8Tata Motors-5.5
SBI Life3.6Larsen & Toubro-5
ICICI Bank2.8Bharti Airtel-4.5
Divi's2.6Infosys-4.4
Shree Cement2.6HCL Tech-3.9
Axis Bank2.5Bajaj Finserv-3.8
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting April 18:
DOMESTIC CUES
Earnings
As the earnings season gains momentum, a few blue-chip companies are slated to report their quarterly numbers during the course of the week.
Here are few noteworthy financial results due this week:
Monday, April 18: Mindtree
Tuesday: ACC, L&T Infotech, Tata Steel Long Products, Angel One
Wednesday: Tata Elxsi
Thursday: HCL Tech, L&T Tech, Nestle, Rallis, Tata Communications
Friday: Tata Metaliks
Saturday: ICICI Bank
Macroeconomic data
Official data on wholesale inflation in the country is due on Monday.
FII activity
Institutional fund flows will remain in focus. In the holiday-shortened three-session week from April 11 to April 13, FIIs net sold Indian shares worth Rs 5,267.3 crore whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 1,794.4 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
Ducon InfratechApr 18Bonus issue 1:10Apr 19
India Infra TrustApr 18Income distribution (InvIT)Apr 19
Veeram SecuritiesApr 18Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2Apr 19
Diligent SecuritiesApr 19Stock split from Rs 5 to Re 1Apr 20
IDFCApr 19Interim dividend Re 1Apr 20
Jubilant FoodWorksApr 19Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2Apr 20
Schaeffler IndiaApr 19Dividend Rs 16
Huhtamaki IndiaApr 20Dividend Re 1
Sandhar TechApr 20EGM
GAILApr 21Share buybackApr 22
NestleApr 21Final dividend Rs 65Apr 22
NestleApr 21Interim dividend Rs 25Apr 22
Vippy SpinproApr 22EGM
GLOBAL CUES
The world economic outlook of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is due on April 19.
DateUSEuropeAsia
Apr 18China GDP data, China industrial production data
Apr 19Two Fed officials to speakJapan industrial production output
Apr 20Fed Beige Book, two Fed officials to speak, crude stockpiles data, home sales dataEurozone industrial production
Apr 21Jobless claims data, Fed Chairman to speakEurozone inflation, two Bank of England officials to speak
Apr 22Manufacturing and services PMIUK retail sales data, ECB President to speakJapan inflation data, Japan manufacturing and services PMI, Hong Kong business confidence survey, Hong Kong inflation data
Apr 23UK consumer confidence survey
Apr 24France election Round 2
Tags
Next Article

FPIs turn net sellers again, withdraw over Rs 4,500 crore from stocks last week