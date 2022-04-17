D-Street week ahead: Earnings, FII flows, global cues likely to influence market

Corporate earnings, macroeconomic data, institutional fund flows and global cues will be in the spotlight on Dalal Street this week, as trading resumes following a holiday-truncated week. The market will first react to the quarterly numbers of Infosys and HDFC Bank that were released post-market hours last week.

Globally, any fluctuations in crude oil and other commodities, and news updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID cases in China will remain on investors' radar.

The week that was

Headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 fell almost two percent each last week dragged by weakness across IT, metal and select financial stocks, following two back-to-back weekly gains. The 30-scrip index shed 1,108.3 points to finish the three-day trading week at 58,338.9 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark lost 308.7 points to settle at 17,475.7.

The Nifty IT was the worst hit among among NSE's sectoral gauges, falling 2.9 percent for the week. The Nifty Oil & Gas eked out a gain of 0.2 percent -- the only sectoral gauge on the bourse to make it to the green.

Broader markets also weakened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declining 1.3 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

A total of 23 Nifty50 stocks were above the flatline. Here's a list of top gainers and losers in the blue-chip index:

Gainers Losers Stock Weekly change (%) Stock Weekly change (%) Apollo Hospitals 5.2 HDFC -6.2 Mahindra & Mahindra 4.6 Hindalco -5.9 JSW Steel 3.9 Wipro -5.8 Grasim 3.9 HDFC Bank -5.5 ITC 3.8 Tata Motors -5.5 SBI Life 3.6 Larsen & Toubro -5 ICICI Bank 2.8 Bharti Airtel -4.5 Divi's 2.6 Infosys -4.4 Shree Cement 2.6 HCL Tech -3.9 Axis Bank 2.5 Bajaj Finserv -3.8

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting April 18:

DOMESTIC CUES

Earnings

As the earnings season gains momentum, a few blue-chip companies are slated to report their quarterly numbers during the course of the week.

Here are few noteworthy financial results due this week:

Monday, April 18: Mindtree

Tuesday: ACC, L&T Infotech, Tata Steel Long Products, Angel One

Wednesday: Tata Elxsi

Thursday: HCL Tech, L&T Tech, Nestle, Rallis, Tata Communications

Friday: Tata Metaliks

Saturday: ICICI Bank

Macroeconomic data

Official data on wholesale inflation in the country is due on Monday.

FII activity

Institutional fund flows will remain in focus. In the holiday-shortened three-session week from April 11 to April 13, FIIs net sold Indian shares worth Rs 5,267.3 crore whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 1,794.4 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Corporate action

Company Ex date Purpose Record date Ducon Infratech Apr 18 Bonus issue 1:10 Apr 19 India Infra Trust Apr 18 Income distribution (InvIT) Apr 19 Veeram Securities Apr 18 Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2 Apr 19 Diligent Securities Apr 19 Stock split from Rs 5 to Re 1 Apr 20 IDFC Apr 19 Interim dividend Re 1 Apr 20 Jubilant FoodWorks Apr 19 Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2 Apr 20 Schaeffler India Apr 19 Dividend Rs 16 Huhtamaki India Apr 20 Dividend Re 1 Sandhar Tech Apr 20 EGM GAIL Apr 21 Share buyback Apr 22 Nestle Apr 21 Final dividend Rs 65 Apr 22 Nestle Apr 21 Interim dividend Rs 25 Apr 22 Vippy Spinpro Apr 22 EGM

GLOBAL CUES

The world economic outlook of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is due on April 19.