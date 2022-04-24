D-Street week ahead: Earnings, F&O expiry, IPOs likely to influence market

Earnings will be in the spotlight on Dalal Street in the week beginning April 25. Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life, SBI Life and SBI Cards are among the corporates due to report this quarterly financial results during the week.

Two new mainstream primary market offerings due this week along with news flow on the proposed metal IPO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will also be in focus.

Analysts expect volatility to persist this week with the expiry of monthly derivatives (futures and options) contracts due on April 28.

Institutional fund flows, and updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID cases in parts of the world will also be tracked closely.

The week that was

In the trading week ended April 22, Indian equity benchmarks fell around two percent each dragged by IT and financial stocks. The 30-scrip Sensex index lost 1,141.8 points to settle at 58,338.9 and the broader Nifty50 shed 303.7 points to 17,475.7.

Broader markets mirrored the losses in headline indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices falling 1.6 percent and 1.9 percent respectively.

Uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine war and concerns about aggressive rate hikes kept investors on the edge globally.

Back home, the corporate earnings reason got off to a mixed start.

"Though the Fed chief’s comment on a 50 bps rate hike in May made investors cautious, inflation is not expected to remain elevated in the long term and a change from hyperinflation to normal is likely in the short to medium term in anticipation of improvement in supply," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting April 25:

DOMESTIC CUES

Earnings

A slew of blue-chip companies are slated to report their financial results during the week.

Here are few noteworthy financial results due this week:

Company Earnings Bajaj Finance, Tatva Chintan, Tata Investment 25-Apr HDFC Life, AU Small Finance Bank, Tata Coffee, Macrotech Developers (Lodha), UBL 26-Apr Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, HDFC AMC, Indian Hotels, Persistent Systems, Trent 27-Apr Axis Bank, SBI Life, Vedanta, Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, IndiaMART, Mphasis 28-Apr Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, IndusInd, UltraTech, SBI Cards, Can Fin Homes 29-Apr IDFC First, Yes Bank 30-Apr

IPO

Two mainstream IPOs are lined up for a launch this week. Initial share sales by Campus Activewear and Rainbow Children Medicare will hit the Street on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

IPOs are back in focus on Dalal Street with the news flow on the proposed mega IPO of state-run insurance behemoth LIC.

The government will likely launch the LIC IPO in the first week of May, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18

Macroeconomic data

Official data on activity in eight core sectors in the country -- collectively known as infrastructure output -- is due on Friday.

FII activity

Last week, FIIs net sold Indian shares worth Rs 18,443.8 crore, according to provisional exchange data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), on the other hand, made net purchases of Rs 14,394.4 crore.

Corporate action

Company Ex date Purpose Record date Muthoot Finance Apr 25 Interim dividend Rs 20 Apr 26 Nirmitee Robotics India Apr 25 Bonus issue 5:1 Apr 26 Saregama India Apr 26 Stock split From Rs 10 to Re 1 Apr 27 TCM Apr 26 Rights issue Apr 27 ABB India Apr 27 Final dividend Rs 5.2 - Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Apr 27 Bonus issue 1:1 Apr 28 DCM Financial Services Apr 28 EGM - HCL Tech Apr 28 Interim dividend Rs 18 Apr 29 KSB Apr 28 Dividend Rs 12.5 - Man Industries (India) Apr 28 Interim dividend Rs 2 Apr 29 Mold-Tek Packaging Apr 28 Interim dividend Rs 6 Apr 29 Pro Fin Capital Services Apr 28 Bonus issue 2:1 Apr 29 Pro Fin Capital Services Apr 28 Stock split From Rs 10 to Re 1 Apr 29 Stovec Industries Apr 28 Dividend Rs 57 - Vesuvius India Apr 28 Dividend Rs 8 Apr 29 Avro India Apr 29 EGM - Elantas Beck India Apr 29 Dividend Rs 5 - Shah Alloys Apr 29 EGM - Shukra Jewellers Apr 29 EGM - Shukra Bullions Apr 29 EGM -

GLOBAL CUES

