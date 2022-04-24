D-Street week ahead: Earnings, F&O expiry, IPOs likely to influence market

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
A slew of blue-chip companies including Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life and SBI Life are slated to report their quarterly earnings during the course of the week. The monthly F&O contracts are due for an expiry on Thursday.

Two new mainstream primary market offerings due this week along with news flow on the proposed metal IPO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will also be in focus.
Two new mainstream primary market offerings due this week along with news flow on the proposed metal IPO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will also be in focus.
Analysts expect volatility to persist this week with the expiry of monthly derivatives (futures and options) contracts due on April 28.
Institutional fund flows, and updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID cases in parts of the world will also be tracked closely.
The week that was
In the trading week ended April 22, Indian equity benchmarks fell around two percent each dragged by IT and financial stocks. The 30-scrip Sensex index lost 1,141.8 points to settle at 58,338.9 and the broader Nifty50 shed 303.7 points to 17,475.7.
Broader markets mirrored the losses in headline indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices falling 1.6 percent and 1.9 percent respectively.
Uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine war and concerns about aggressive rate hikes kept investors on the edge globally.
Back home, the corporate earnings reason got off to a mixed start.
"Though the Fed chief’s comment on a 50 bps rate hike in May made investors cautious, inflation is not expected to remain elevated in the long term and a change from hyperinflation to normal is likely in the short to medium term in anticipation of improvement in supply," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting April 25:
DOMESTIC CUES
Earnings
A slew of blue-chip companies are slated to report their financial results during the week.
Here are few noteworthy financial results due this week:
CompanyEarnings
Bajaj Finance, Tatva Chintan, Tata Investment25-Apr
HDFC Life, AU Small Finance Bank, Tata Coffee, Macrotech Developers (Lodha), UBL26-Apr
Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, HDFC AMC, Indian Hotels, Persistent Systems, Trent27-Apr
Axis Bank, SBI Life, Vedanta, Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, IndiaMART, Mphasis28-Apr
Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, IndusInd, UltraTech, SBI Cards, Can Fin Homes29-Apr
IDFC First, Yes Bank30-Apr
IPO
Two mainstream IPOs are lined up for a launch this week. Initial share sales by Campus Activewear and Rainbow Children Medicare will hit the Street on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
IPOs are back in focus on Dalal Street with the news flow on the proposed mega IPO of state-run insurance behemoth LIC.
The government will likely launch the LIC IPO in the first week of May, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.
Macroeconomic data
Official data on activity in eight core sectors in the country -- collectively known as infrastructure output -- is due on Friday.
FII activity
Last week, FIIs net sold Indian shares worth Rs 18,443.8 crore, according to provisional exchange data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), on the other hand, made net purchases of Rs 14,394.4 crore.
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
Muthoot FinanceApr 25Interim dividend Rs 20Apr 26
Nirmitee Robotics IndiaApr 25Bonus issue 5:1Apr 26
Saregama IndiaApr 26Stock split From Rs 10 to Re 1Apr 27
TCMApr 26Rights issueApr 27
ABB IndiaApr 27Final dividend Rs 5.2-
Shree Ganesh Biotech (India)Apr 27Bonus issue 1:1Apr 28
DCM Financial ServicesApr 28EGM-
HCL TechApr 28Interim dividend Rs 18Apr 29
KSBApr 28Dividend Rs 12.5-
Man Industries (India)Apr 28Interim dividend Rs 2Apr 29
Mold-Tek PackagingApr 28Interim dividend Rs 6Apr 29
Pro Fin Capital ServicesApr 28Bonus issue 2:1Apr 29
Pro Fin Capital ServicesApr 28Stock split From Rs 10 to Re 1Apr 29
Stovec IndustriesApr 28Dividend Rs 57-
Vesuvius IndiaApr 28Dividend Rs 8Apr 29
Avro IndiaApr 29EGM-
Elantas Beck IndiaApr 29Dividend Rs 5-
Shah AlloysApr 29EGM-
Shukra JewellersApr 29EGM-
Shukra BullionsApr 29EGM-
GLOBAL CUES
The world economic outlook of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is due on April 19.
DateUSEuropeAsia
Apr 26Home sales dataECB President speechJapan unemployment data
Apr 27Crude oil stockpiles data
Apr 28GDP growth rate data, jobless claims dataGermany inflation data, France GDP and inflation dataJapan factory output data, Japan retail sales, Bank of Japan rate decision
