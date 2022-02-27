D-Street week ahead: Russia-Ukraine war, India GDP data, auto sales to be on investors' radar

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
Key factors to watch on Dalal Street: Newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war and India's quarterly GDP reading will be in the spotlight on Dalal Street this week. The Fed Chair's testimony, crude oil rates and FII flows will also be tracked closely.

After geopolitical tensions sent shockwaves across the global markets, newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war will remain in focus this week. Official data on India's GDP for the October-December period along with auto makers' monthly sales reports and updates on the pandemic will also be on investors' radar.
Market participants will look out for any fluctuations in crude oil prices and trends in FII flows. 
The week that was
Last week, the Sensex shed 1,974.5 points or 3.4 percent and the Nifty50 gave up 617.9 points or 3.6 percent, dragged by financial, oil & gas and IT shares.
Broader markets also tumbled, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index taking a hit of 3.4 percent. The smallcap index fell 5.3 percent, having entered and then escaped bear territory during the week.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent investors globally into a panic. Crude oil crossing the $100 a barrel mark in anticipation of reduced supply also dampened market sentiments, though fresh US sanctions that did not target Russia’s oil exports offered a sigh of relief to investors.
The road ahead
"Investors will remain cautious tracking developments on the Russia-Ukraine front. In such a volatile market, a prudent approach is to have a balanced portfolio with a mix of equity, debt, gold and cash," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Technical outlook
"Although we have seen a sharp recovery from lows, we may not be out of the woods yet as the previous support zone of 16,800-16,850 will now be seen as a hurdle on the pullback. The index gave a breakdown from a descending triangle pattern last," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at  5paisa.com.
"In a nutshell, the bulls need to reclaim 16,850 and sustain above that to negate the corrective trend and until then, one should avoid aggressive positions in the market," he said.
On the other hand, he sees 16,480 and then 16,200 as immediate short-term supports for the Nifty.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting February 28:
DOMESTIC CUES
India's GDP numbers for the third quarter of the current financial year are due at 5:30 pm on Monday, February 28.
PMI readings on manufacturing and services in the country are due on Wednesday and Friday respectively.
FII flow
Foreign fund flows will remain in focus. Last week, foreign institutional investors net withdrew a net Rs 19,843.5 crore from Indian shares, according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 21,511.8 crore from Indian shares.
February is set to be a fifth straight month of FII outflows.
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
Easy Trip PlannersFeb 28Bonus issue 1:1Mar 2
Glittek GranitesFeb 28EGM-
Data Infrastructure TrustMar 2Income distribution (InvIT)Mar 3
Facor AlloysMar 2EGM-
Prismx Global VenturesMar 2Rights issueMar 3
Taneja Aerospace & AviationMar 2Interim dividend Re 0.5Mar 3
ArshiyaMar 3Spin offMar 4
Containerway InternationalMar 3Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 5Mar 5
PG FoilsMar 3EGM-
GLOBAL CUES
DateUSEuropeAsia
Feb 28Japan industrial production data
 Mar 1US manufacturing PMI, US President Joe Biden State of Union SpeechGermany inflation dataChina manufacturing PMI
Mar 2US crude oil stockpile data, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testimony, Fed official speechGermany unemployment data
Mar 3Fed Beige Book, US services and manufacturing PMI, Fed Chair testimonyUK, Germany, France manufacturing and services PMIChina services PMI
Mar 4Fed official speech, US unemployment data
