D-Street week ahead: Russia-Ukraine war, India GDP data, auto sales to be on investors' radar

After geopolitical tensions sent shockwaves across the global markets, newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war will remain in focus this week. Official data on India's GDP for the October-December period along with auto makers' monthly sales reports and updates on the pandemic will also be on investors' radar.

Market participants will look out for any fluctuations in crude oil prices and trends in FII flows.

The week that was

Last week, the Sensex shed 1,974.5 points or 3.4 percent and the Nifty50 gave up 617.9 points or 3.6 percent, dragged by financial, oil & gas and IT shares.

Broader markets also tumbled, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index taking a hit of 3.4 percent. The smallcap index fell 5.3 percent, having entered and then escaped bear territory during the week.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent investors globally into a panic. Crude oil crossing the $100 a barrel mark in anticipation of reduced supply also dampened market sentiments, though fresh US sanctions that did not target Russia’s oil exports offered a sigh of relief to investors.

The road ahead

"Investors will remain cautious tracking developments on the Russia-Ukraine front. In such a volatile market, a prudent approach is to have a balanced portfolio with a mix of equity, debt, gold and cash," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical outlook

"Although we have seen a sharp recovery from lows, we may not be out of the woods yet as the previous support zone of 16,800-16,850 will now be seen as a hurdle on the pullback. The index gave a breakdown from a descending triangle pattern last," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

"In a nutshell, the bulls need to reclaim 16,850 and sustain above that to negate the corrective trend and until then, one should avoid aggressive positions in the market," he said.

On the other hand, he sees 16,480 and then 16,200 as immediate short-term supports for the Nifty.

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting February 28:

DOMESTIC CUES

India's GDP numbers for the third quarter of the current financial year are due at 5:30 pm on Monday, February 28.

PMI readings on manufacturing and services in the country are due on Wednesday and Friday respectively.

FII flow

Foreign fund flows will remain in focus. Last week, foreign institutional investors net withdrew a net Rs 19,843.5 crore from Indian shares, according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 21,511.8 crore from Indian shares.

February is set to be a fifth straight month of FII outflows.

Corporate action

Company Ex date Purpose Record date Easy Trip Planners Feb 28 Bonus issue 1:1 Mar 2 Glittek Granites Feb 28 EGM - Data Infrastructure Trust Mar 2 Income distribution (InvIT) Mar 3 Facor Alloys Mar 2 EGM - Prismx Global Ventures Mar 2 Rights issue Mar 3 Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Mar 2 Interim dividend Re 0.5 Mar 3 Arshiya Mar 3 Spin off Mar 4 Containerway International Mar 3 Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 5 Mar 5 PG Foils Mar 3 EGM -

GLOBAL CUES