With the corporate earnings season now behind, global cues are likely to remain in focus on Dalal Street amid concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Remarks from Fed officials, due to speak this week, and crude oil prices will be tracked closely. FII outflows and COVID updates will also remain on investors' radar.

Analysts expect high volatility to continue ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts.

Last week, both Sensex and Nifty50 finished a volatile week with cuts of around half a percent, dragged by financial and metal stocks. ( Read more on the week gone by ) finished a volatile week with cuts of around half a percent, dragged by financial and metal stocks.

Technical outlook

The 50-scrip benchmark index's short-term trend appears to be turning bearish gradually, though solid support at 16,800 is still holding quite strongly, according to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.

"The Nifty Bank is yet to confirm any bearish structure. The market is stuck in an uncertain zone between 16,800 and 17,600 (Nifty50). Any breakout on either side will certainly spark a new course of action," she said.

Shah suggests traders to retain a relatively bullish outlook and begin longs only around support with a strict stop loss below 16,800.

Religare Broking's Mishra expects a decisive close above 17,500 in the Nifty to help the bulls regain strength, and a sideways to negative bias to continue otherwise. He sees crucial support around 16,800-17,000.

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting February 21:

"In the absence of any major event (domestically), focus would remain on the Russia-Ukraine situation and its impact on global markets... The recent pause in the index indicates caution and it will only ease with stability in global markets," said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.

GLOBAL CUES

Date US Europe Asia Feb 21 Feb official speech UK, France, Germany manufacturing and services PMI Japan manufacturing and services PMI Feb 22 Manufacturing data, manufacturing and services PMI BoE official speech Feb 23 BoE official speech Feb 24 GDP estimate, home sales, crude stockpiles Feb 25 Fed official speech Germany and France GDP data

FII flow

Foreign fund flows will remain in focus. Last week, foreign institutional investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 5,261.5 crore ($696.9 million), according to provisional exchange data. So far this month, they have taken out Rs 15,342 crore ($2 billion) from Indian shares -- a fifth straight month of outflows.

Corporate action