D-Street week ahead: Ukraine-Russia conflict, FII flows, F&O expiry likely to impact market

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
Key factors to watch on Dalal Street: With the Q3 earnings season now behind, global cues are likely to remain in focus on Dalal Street amid concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Remarks from Fed officials, crude oil prices, FII outflows and COVID updates will remain on investors' radar.

With the corporate earnings season now behind, global cues are likely to remain in focus on Dalal Street amid concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Remarks from Fed officials, due to speak this week, and crude oil prices will be tracked closely. FII outflows and COVID updates will also remain on investors' radar.
Analysts expect high volatility to continue ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts.
Last week, both Sensex and Nifty50 finished a volatile week with cuts of around half a percent, dragged by financial and metal stocks. (Read more on the week gone by)
Technical outlook
The 50-scrip benchmark index's short-term trend appears to be turning bearish gradually, though solid support at 16,800 is still holding quite strongly, according to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.
"The Nifty Bank is yet to confirm any bearish structure. The market is stuck in an uncertain zone between 16,800 and 17,600 (Nifty50). Any breakout on either side will certainly spark a new course of action," she said.
Shah suggests traders to retain a relatively bullish outlook and begin longs only around support with a strict stop loss below 16,800.
Religare Broking's Mishra expects a decisive close above 17,500 in the Nifty to help the bulls regain strength, and a sideways to negative bias to continue otherwise. He sees crucial support around 16,800-17,000.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting February 21:
"In the absence of any major event (domestically), focus would remain on the Russia-Ukraine situation and its impact on global markets... The recent pause in the index indicates caution and it will only ease with stability in global markets," said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.
GLOBAL CUES
DateUSEuropeAsia
Feb 21Feb official speechUK, France, Germany manufacturing and services PMIJapan manufacturing and services PMI
Feb 22Manufacturing data, manufacturing and services PMIBoE official speech
Feb 23BoE official speech
Feb 24GDP estimate, home sales, crude stockpiles
Feb 25Fed official speechGermany and France GDP data
FII flow
 
Foreign fund flows will remain in focus. Last week, foreign institutional investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 5,261.5 crore ($696.9 million), according to provisional exchange data. So far this month, they have taken out Rs 15,342 crore ($2 billion) from Indian shares -- a fifth straight month of outflows.
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
Balkrishna IndustriesFeb 21Special dividend Rs 12Feb 22
Balkrishna IndustriesFeb 21Interim dividend Rs. 4Feb 22
Carborundum UniversalFeb 21Interim dividend Re 1.5Feb 22
CILFeb 21Interim dividend Rs 5Feb 22
Cochin ShipyardFeb 21Interim dividend Rs 7Feb 22
CumminsFeb 21Interim dividend Rs 8Feb 22
Hercules HoistsFeb 21Interim dividend Re 0.75Feb 22
Hero MotoCorpFeb 21Interim dividend Rs. 60Feb 22
India Nippon ElectricalsFeb 21Interim dividend Rs. 6.25Feb 22
IRCON InternationalFeb 21Interim dividend Re 0.70Feb 22
JBM AutoFeb 21Stock split from Rs 5 to Rs 2Feb 22
Kirloskar Oil EnginesFeb 21Interim dividend Re. 1.5Feb 22
Metropolis HealthcareFeb 21Interim dividend Rs. 8Feb 22
MTAR TechnologiesFeb 21Interim dividend Rs. 3Feb 22
Oil and Natural Gas CorporationFeb 21Interim dividend Re. 1.75Feb 22
Somany Home InnovationFeb 21Interim dividend Re 0.5Feb 22
SJVNFeb 21Interim dividend Re. 1.15Feb 22
Sundram FastenersFeb 21Interim dividend Rs 6.45Feb 22
Tide Water OilFeb 21Interim dividend Rs 20Feb 22
Akzo Nobel IndiaFeb 22Interim dividend Rs 40Feb 23
Gautam GemsFeb 22EGM-
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & EngineersFeb 22Interim dividend Rs. 4.95Feb 23
Hinduja Global SolutionsFeb 22Bonus issue 1:1Feb 23
Hinduja Global SolutionsFeb 22Interim dividend Rs. 28Feb 23
Mayur UniquotersFeb 22BuybackFeb 23
MSTCFeb 22Interim dividend Rs. 6.5Feb 23
NCL IndustriesFeb 22Interim dividend Re. 1.5Feb 23
Neelamalai Agro IndustriesFeb 22Interim dividend Rs. 10Feb 23
NHPCFeb 22Interim dividend Re. 1.31Feb 23
Oil IndiaFeb 22Interim dividend Rs. 5.75Feb 23
SBC ExportsFeb 22Bonus issue 1:1Feb 23
SBC ExportsFeb 22Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1Feb 23
Suprajit EngineeringFeb 22Interim dividend Re 0.9Feb 23
TCSFeb 22BuybackFeb 23
TrentFeb 22Interim dividend Re. 0.6Feb 23
Ashiana HousingFeb 23Interim dividend Re. 0.4Feb 24
Bharat DynamicsFeb 23Interim dividend Rs. 7.3Feb 24
DCM Shriram IndustriesFeb 23Interim dividend Re. 1.Feb 24
HikalFeb 23Interim dividend Re. 1.2Feb 24
JB Chemicals & PharmaFeb 23Interim dividend Rs. 8.5Feb 24
Modison MetalsFeb 23Interim Dividend Re. 1.Feb 24
Parenteral DrugsFeb 23EGM-
Starlineps EnterprisesFeb 23Interim dividend Re. 0.01Feb 24
Mrs Bectors Food SpecialitiesFeb 24Interim dividend Re. 1.25Feb 25
HKGFeb 24Bonus issue 1:2Feb 26
Manappuram FinanceFeb 24Interim dividend Re. 0.75Feb 25
MOILFeb 24Interim dividend Rs 3Feb 26
Natco PharmaFeb 24Interim dividend Rs. 2Feb 25
NurecaFeb 24Interim dividend Rs. 3Feb 25
Panchsheel OrganicsFeb 24Interim dividend Re 0.5Feb 25
PlatinumOne Business ServicesFeb 24Interim dividend Re 1Feb 25
Polyplex CorpFeb 24Interim dividend Rs. 35Feb 25
Rama Steel TubesFeb 24Interim dividend Re 0.5Feb 25
SandeshFeb 24Interim dividend Rs. 5.Feb 25
Taparia ToolsFeb 24Interim dividend Rs. 50Feb 25
Andhra PetrochemicalsFeb 25Interim dividend Rs. 1.5Feb 28
Ashutosh Paper MillsFeb 25EGM-
Gorani IndustriesFeb 25EGM-
Indo Asian FinanceFeb 25EGM-
Jolly Plastic IndustriesFeb 25EGM-
Meera IndustriesFeb 25Interim dividend Rs. 0.5000Feb 28
PFCFeb 25Interim dividend Rs. 6.Feb 28
SVAM SoftwareFeb 25EGM-
 
