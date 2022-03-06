D-Street week ahead: Russia-Ukraine war, state election results, FII flows likely to influence market

By Sandeep Singh
Market participants will closely track newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war and any major movements in crude oil rates. Back home, state election results and macroeconomic data will be on investors' radar.

Foreign institutional investor (FII) flows and central bankers' take on key rates as well as policy normalisation will also be tracked closely.
The week that was
Last week, headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 fell around 2.5 percent each in what turned out to be their longest losing streak in two years. The Nifty Bank tanked 5.6 percent for the week -- its worst performance in as many as 18 months.
The metal pack shone thanks to a surge in global steel prices on the back of supply constraints.
The India VIX -- also known as the fear index -- finished the week close to the 28 level, though off but not far from a 20-month high of almost 34 of the previous week. (Read more on the week gone by)
In March alone, FIIs have net sold Indian shares worth Rs 18,614.6 crore so far, according to provisional exchange data. DIIs have made net purchases of Rs 12,599.9 crore. 
March could be a sixth straight month of FII outflows for Indian equities. From October through February, FIIs have offloaded shares worth Rs 1.9 lakh crore, though DIIs have net buys of Rs 1.3 lakh crore.
The road ahead
"Based on the current consensus, the state elections outcome is unlikely to be a crucial factor... Due to war uncertainties, central banks may balance their hawkish policy against expected earlier due to high inflation. It can provide leeway to the market in the short term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Technical outlook
The VIX is still high and needs to cool off below 24 for some stability in the market, according to Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.
"Immediate resistance for the Nifty is seen around 16,500 and 16,800, levels that need to be taken out with broader market participation for a reversal of the trend... Immediate support is seen around 16,000 and 15,800," said Jain, who suggests short-term traders to avoid bottom fishing and to stay light on positions.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting March 7:
DOMESTIC CUES
Results of state elections in five states -- UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa -- are due on Thursday, March 10.
Official industial production data is due on March 11.
Corporate action
Tata Consultancy Services' share buyback worth Rs 18,000 crore will hit the Street on March 9, and continue till March 23. February 23 is the record date for the buyback.
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
Jay Shree Tea & IndustriesMar 7EGMMar 8
Nouveau Global VenturesMar 7Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1Mar 8
Deep PolymersMar 8Bonus issue 3:4Mar 9
VIP IndustriesMar 8Interim dividend - Rs 2.5Mar 9
WockhardtMar 8Right issueMar 9
VedantaMar 9Interim dividend Rs 13Mar 10
Saven TechMar 10Interim dividend Re 1Mar 11
Advik CapitalMar 10Right issueMar 11
BCL EnterprisesMar 10Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1Mar 11
BCL EnterprisesMar 10Bonus issue 1:1Mar 11
EID ParryMar 10Interim dividend Rs 5.5Mar 11
Mauria UdyogMar 10Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1Mar 11
Ultracab (India)Mar 10Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2Mar 12
Ultracab (India)Mar 10Bonus issue 1:2Mar 12
Vishal FabricsMar 10Bonus issue 2:1Mar 11
Shriram Transport FinanceMar 11Interim dividendMar 14
GLOBAL CUES
DateUSEuropeAsia
Mar 7China trade data
Mar 8Germany factory output dataJapan current account data
Mar 9Crude oil stockpiles dataJapan GDP data, China inflation data
Mar 10US inflation dataECB rate decision
Mar 11UK GDP data, Germany inflation data
 
