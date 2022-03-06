D-Street week ahead: Russia-Ukraine war, state election results, FII flows likely to influence market

Updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and any wild moves in crude oil will remain in focus amon Dalal Street investors this week. On the domestic front, results of Assembly polls in five states and macroeconomic data will be on investors' radar.

Foreign institutional investor (FII) flows and central bankers' take on key rates as well as policy normalisation will also be tracked closely.

The week that was

Last week, headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 fell around 2.5 percent each in what turned out to be their longest losing streak in two years. The Nifty Bank tanked 5.6 percent for the week -- its worst performance in as many as 18 months.

The metal pack shone thanks to a surge in global steel prices on the back of supply constraints.

( Read more on the week gone by ) The India VIX -- also known as the fear index -- finished the week close to the 28 level, though off but not far from a 20-month high of almost 34 of the previous week.

In March alone, FIIs have net sold Indian shares worth Rs 18,614.6 crore so far, according to provisional exchange data. DIIs have made net purchases of Rs 12,599.9 crore.

March could be a sixth straight month of FII outflows for Indian equities. From October through February, FIIs have offloaded shares worth Rs 1.9 lakh crore, though DIIs have net buys of Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

The road ahead

"Based on the current consensus, the state elections outcome is unlikely to be a crucial factor... Due to war uncertainties, central banks may balance their hawkish policy against expected earlier due to high inflation. It can provide leeway to the market in the short term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical outlook

The VIX is still high and needs to cool off below 24 for some stability in the market, according to Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

"Immediate resistance for the Nifty is seen around 16,500 and 16,800, levels that need to be taken out with broader market participation for a reversal of the trend... Immediate support is seen around 16,000 and 15,800," said Jain, who suggests short-term traders to avoid bottom fishing and to stay light on positions.

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting March 7:

DOMESTIC CUES

Results of state elections in five states -- UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa -- are due on Thursday, March 10.

Official industial production data is due on March 11.

Corporate action

Company Ex date Purpose Record date Jay Shree Tea & Industries Mar 7 EGM Mar 8 Nouveau Global Ventures Mar 7 Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1 Mar 8 Deep Polymers Mar 8 Bonus issue 3:4 Mar 9 VIP Industries Mar 8 Interim dividend - Rs 2.5 Mar 9 Wockhardt Mar 8 Right issue Mar 9 Vedanta Mar 9 Interim dividend Rs 13 Mar 10 Saven Tech Mar 10 Interim dividend Re 1 Mar 11 Advik Capital Mar 10 Right issue Mar 11 BCL Enterprises Mar 10 Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1 Mar 11 BCL Enterprises Mar 10 Bonus issue 1:1 Mar 11 EID Parry Mar 10 Interim dividend Rs 5.5 Mar 11 Mauria Udyog Mar 10 Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1 Mar 11 Ultracab (India) Mar 10 Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2 Mar 12 Ultracab (India) Mar 10 Bonus issue 1:2 Mar 12 Vishal Fabrics Mar 10 Bonus issue 2:1 Mar 11 Shriram Transport Finance Mar 11 Interim dividend Mar 14

GLOBAL CUES