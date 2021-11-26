Sensex, Nifty50 tank as new COVID variant spooks investors; here's what else is hurting D-Street

Indian equity benchmarks tumbled to nearly three-month lows on Friday tracking a sell-off across global markets as a new variant of COVID-19 spooked investors. The Sensex and the Nifty50 plunged around 2.5 percent each to hit their lowest intraday level recorded since September 2. The sharp losses come as the market began the December futures & options series, after ending a monthly series lower for the first time in four months.

The news of the detection of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant variant of the coronavirus cast a sharp blow to investors' appetite for risk, sending them rushing to the safety of bonds, the yen and the dollar. MSCI's emerging market index plummeted 1.7 percent.

"There is fear of this new variant spreading to other countries which might again derail the global economy. There is already uncertainty as to when the US Fed will start raising interest rates. So the markets might continue to reel under pressure and would actively track the COVID situation globally," said Hemang Jani, Head of Equity Strategy and Senior Group VP-Broking and Distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Here are some key factors that are impacting the market now:

COVID variant: Scientists said the variant, detected in South Africa, may be able to evade immune responses. Little is known about the new variant, however, scientists told reporters it has a "very unusual constellation" of mutations, according to a report by Reuters.

The news comes at a time when the Indian market has broken a series of records in a rebound from the pandemic lows, triggering concerns about unreasonably priced valuations.

Fed tapering: The US central bank is set to : The US central bank is set to begin tapering its $120 billion a month of pandemic-era bond purchases, by $15 billion a month. It plans to end the stimulus altogether in 2022. This means less liquidity in global markets, which in turn could reduce allocations by foreign investors to markets, including India.

Costly crude: Crude oil prices continue to decline, though still above India’s comfort zone. Brent was last seen down 2.5 percent at $80.2 a barrel, and WTI down 3.1 percent at $76 a barrel. The US has launched an auction for 32 million barrels of crude from four strategic petroleum reserves sites to be delivered between late December and April 2022. The sale of SPR oil is expected to benefit buyers in Asia.

Inflation: Price increases have remained high around the globe primarily due to supply chain blockages and labour shortages. Most central banks have said that high inflation is temporary, but many investors believe that price increases are unlikely to subside anytime soon, which may lead to interest rates hikes.

Risk-off strategy: Investors globally are staring at an earlier-than-expected hike in key interest rates by the Fed, which could trigger many investors to move a part of their assets out of risky assets like emerging market equities. This spells troubles for emerging markets in general, including India, which has outperformed most of its peers in 2021.