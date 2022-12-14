Kerala Ayurveda Ltd gets US patent for herbal formulation

Shares of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd ended at Rs 100.60, up by Rs 7.45, or 8.00 percent on the BSE.

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd (KAL) on Wednesday said the company has awarded its first patent for a uniquely processed proprietary herbal formulation, inspired by ancient ayurvedic wisdom from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The company said in an exchange filing, said, “The product has been extensively studied through the rigours of modern scientific validation through phytochemical & marker analysis, extensive pre-clinical at renovel discoveries Inc in the United States and pharma rigour double-blind placebo-controlled clinical study at the well-known Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in India.”

The company claimed that the patent covers the efficacy of the herbal composition in the management of metabolic syndrome disorders such as Type 2 diabetes mellitus, obesity, and lipid profile management, as well as the use of the herbal composition in the preparation of food supplements, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals in suitable dosage forms such as beverages/liquids, capsules, tablets, granules, jellies, and so on.

Also, the US-based Kerala Ayurveda Academy has opened its new branch in Norway. Kerala Ayurveda Academy was founded in 2006 and it offers authentic ayurvedic education (courses and treatments, approved by California and Washington States and the National Ayurvedic Medical Association).

Further, the company announced the opening of Ayurvedagram Bali, its new wellness resort in Indonesia. Located in the heart of Ubud, Ayurvedagram Bali is a 25-room resort nestled amongst 7,000 square meters of breathtaking scenery.