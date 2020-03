In an interview with CNBCTV18.com Editor Santosh Nair, Kenneth Andrade, CIO, Old Bridge Capital Management, talked about how to value stocks in today's uncertain environment, what the impact of the lockdown (and its potential to create fresh NPAs) means for banks and whether active fund managers will continue to remain relevant in the future.

Q: How do you place this particular crash in the context of some of the other steep falls that we have seen in the past?

A: Every time it is different, the reasons are always different. The intensity is varied, and the time taken some times it is elongated and sometimes it is shortened like this one is. So everything is an interpretation of how the world looks over a 3-4 year periods and the fall in indices is essentially everyone taking risk off their trades. The capitulation that has happened has happened largely because people wanted to get out of the asset class and enter into something safer.

Q: So what next from here, how does one look at the market?

A: There are two parts: What does market do right now and how does it reward something in the next couple of years. The market will effectively be a mirror of what the economy will emerge as over the course of the next couple of years. One is not certain is whether it will bounce back, how fast it will bounce back and whether this is a prolonged pain within the entire system because what this market has essentially done is like in previous falls, it has taken credit out of the system. It has made people very risk-averse, so if you go back into financial timelines, equity and debt are one part of the balance sheet and when that balance sheet essentially grows, then you will have monetisation of earnings.

What we are currently at is, you have got market capitalisation that has collapsed, there is a question mark on whether or not the debt sitting with the banking system is solvent. That is the answer that not too many people have at this point in time.

We will see how this cycle actually turns out, but going back to your first question this time it is a little different because the income impact is quite direct. The income impact earlier indirect because of financial markets collapsing or the markets slipping into a recession. In this particular point in time, when you shut the world for a period of time, you just throw it into a recession. Which is why the intensity is that high. So what from here? I think we will have to watch as to how government, corporate and individual balance sheet behave.

Q: So what do you make of the measures that the government has announced so far, do you think they are sufficient?

A: Anything that happens today in fiscal terms, you can put a number to it. But this is a survival measure, you are basically filling the gap of growth in GDP by this number and that is largely to do with income. So, you are just making sure that you are substituting some element of income that is on the ground. So, these measures are just to tide over an upcoming crisis if we are not already there and all of that. So I don’t have a point of view on what is happening right now. If we get through this period, I think things will be much more predictive on the other side. So, let us go through for the next 30 days and we will see how we come out on the other side. Whether these measures are enough, whether they are too much, etc. we will only know it once we know the gravity of the situation.

Q: You mentioned the market will be a mirror of the economy. For nearly two years now, you had the economy slowing down but the market continuing to make new highs. So wasn’t there a disconnect for a fairly long time?

A: So what happened in the past was market effectively – so let me put it this way, again go back to balance sheets and look at what the banks did and look at what equity investors did. The bank took recourse to the most creditworthy part of the economy and continued to fund them and they withdrew money from the rest of the economy. When you saw that perpetuate, the top 50 companies got money from the credit side and the rest of the economy didn’t. Now when I talk about the economy in this context it is the corporate economy.

Market participants or shareholders did exactly the same thing. They continued to polarise money into market capitalisation on those 40-50 companies and they forgot about the rest. So when you look at that essentially, you were essentially mirroring the economy itself because all parts of the economy were funding just to invest in those finite set of companies.

You had another disconnect that came through is when housing loan rates were at 8.50 percent and corporate and mid-sized corporates and SME corporates were there are 12 percent. They were borrowing at 12 percent and housing market was at 8.50 percent. The housing market was funding an employee of the mid-sized companies at 8.50 percent while the company was getting it at 11.50- 12 percent. This is a disconnect that was happening which is why your retail book in the entire banking system actually exploded. So what happened in the last decade was the consumer economy helped the market remain where it was, helped the economy grow and all of that credit that went in went into fund the leverage of the consumer economy whether it is cars, bikes, homes, furniture. You go lower and you could find lot of companies funding everything at the bottom end of spectrum also.

That is the reflection of what the economy did, so I don’t think there was disconnect.

Q: What is your view on the banking sector? There will be huge job losses in many industries, as a result of the companies themselves losing revenues. So many firms and individuals are likely to default on loan repayments. How bad will it get for banks?

A: It doesn’t really alter the picture for the banking sector. What the banking sector has to do is side step this business. Now, let us see if the banking business is used to doing something like this. Last decade, they overstretched themselves and lend to the corporate book, the corporate book went delinquent and they side stepped the corporate book and moved into the retail book.

Now, the retail book is not going to be good credit which will show up in the next 3-5 years, I do not know if it will happen, but those are data points that we need to capture. If that throws up in the next 4-5 quarters or probably two years, the banks knowing that they haven’t priced the credit risk into the retail book, will start withdrawing from that market.

Then they will have to figure out a way of where to put the next round of capital that they are getting because remember banking balance sheet has been growing close to low teens or mid-teens for the last 15 years. So, if you do not lend, your liabilities side is growing in any case which is why the financial system continues to search for the new bubble. So, we will have to map it and see how it goes and if you look at most of the data points that come on the ground - you map GDP to credit growth, there is no direct correlation to it all, but asset intensity of the last decade showed up in massive credit growth. You have gone and cleaned up this book here, retail consumption has shown up in credit growth this decade and somewhere you will have to normalise that process before you find the next avenue to grow.

I think financials, you just have to wait and watch as to how they manage this credit cycle. You are just about cleaning up your book from the investment economy that started off somewhere in 2009 to 2011, and if incomes are going to get impacted for an extremely long period then you just might have a problem with the retail book also.

Remember that banks are the most leveraged part of the economy and at every stage it is their ability to manage the credit risk that matters. Some of them have done brilliantly and consolidated, but for a large number of those guys, they will have to revisit what they do and put in more processes to make sure they can overcome situations like what appears to be coming up.

Q: So what is the view generally on midcap space now? Already they have been underperforming for a while, is this something that investors should be looking at if they were to build a long term portfolio?

A: At the end of any cycle, the bigger the companies that exist, the more problems they would tend to have. Smaller companies that they are, it is a very simple solution, you reposition and you move on with life and that is what has created large companies. When things are simple, you continue to run with them and they become large entities. So pick up niches from the last decade and most of them you will find in consumer spaces. You pick up all the NBFCs that became large this time, they were all mono-line players from second hand CV lender to a consumer goods lender to some other funded consumer, appliances to a microfinance.

Many of the non-banking financial services companies – some have diversified their operations right now, but they all come from mono-line small company businesses. What we need really is an opportunity and an environment to grow into. Once you have been able to establish that environment, then the universe is yours.

So, if you look in that direction and find small companies, large industries very efficiently run businesses, I think your possibility of multiplier effect on some of these successes could be extremely high.

So, I have continued to maintain, though the last 2 years haven’t been the best in trying to pick those companies. I continue to maintain that if you get your valuations right, if you get your scalability of the opportunity right and if you get an efficient manager at the other end, you will make money.

You go back into history and in the current context what you are seeing right now, 6-7 months back, every single microfinance was the flavour of the market, you go about 2 years back and every single housing finance company was the flavour of the season. If you step into history, go to 2015 you had all the pharmaceutical businesses doing extremely well. If you go back to 2012-2013, every single smallcap was available at its book value or below its book value or at the cash on book. So, structurally markets always move in waves and no industry makes money or loses money in isolation. Every participant out there follows a trend. So, one company makes money, obviously the others will follow if the industry itself is expanding. So, that is what I tend to believe and if you have been able to capture some of these small companies, small businesses become extremely large in terms of size and it is a global opportunity, it is not just only a domestic opportunity.

Q: What are the kind of parameters you would look at because many people are now saying that you cannot measure anything by the traditional P/E anymore. That is because the earnings trajectory is very uncertain. Would you look at any other yardsticks?

A: I would put it very simplistically, today everything has collapsed so obviously there is no denominators, there is only a price, but this is how the valuation cycle actually starts. You start justifying price to book, when price to book becomes expensive, you start justifying price to earnings and the next cycle is price-earnings to growth. When it was the infrastructure cycle that was going through you did sum of parts and when it was the tech cycle, you had another valuation parameter. So, we all end up justifying the valuations that these companies trade at. So, let us look at it very simplistically, I don’t think price to earnings is a wrong parameter to look at, I just look at price to book right now. The other parameter that I look at is, take the companies peak earnings and take current market capitalisation and then you would have to estimate whether the company will come back to peak earnings and peak earnings is behind us. So if the probability is high and the price to peak earnings is low, then there is a high probability that you will make a reasonable to a disproportionate amount of gain depending upon where you buy some of these company’ stocks.

Q: The other question is that for the last more than two years we have seen lot of money going into index funds, exchanged traded funds and those were the funds typically which made good money for the investors. Do you see any change in the trend over the next few years?

A: It is difficult to reckon because less than 10 percent of managers actually outperform the indices over a long term structure. If I take you back into couple of times when the indices actually outperformed every active manager, you go back to 2012 and 2013, if you had an index fund over a ten year period and then our active managed fund in the ten year period, we never did well and as a fund manager we actually underperformed the benchmark.

The same thing held through the term of between 2001 and 2002 and 2003 because active fund managers were veered on to one part of the markets cycle and the index did something completely different. 2002 and 2003 were a different story for active fund managers; they didn’t do well. But when you head into a cycle which is very expansionary then active fund managers do have a very important role to play.