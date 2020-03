Looking to invest for a long term? Market expert Deven Choksey, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, has shared some stock ideas.

Choksey is bullish on Reliance Industries, consumer finance companies, NBFCs, banks and Bharti Airtel from a long-term perspective.

Speaking at length about Reliance Industries, he said, “Investors who are looking at the company from investment point of view, for them, such price is an invitation to buy into and those who have cashed their money earlier and now putting it back into the system are the ones who are making the maximum gain out of this situation.”

On the consumer finance sector front, Choksey said, “Many of the consumer finance companies, NBFC companies are in a better place. Though in current situation there may be some doubt whether they would be able to collect their money on time or not, but those with short-tenure finances would have better handle on the subject to collect their money.”

When asked about banking space, he said, “This is one good opportunity for those investors who are building the positions at this point of time.”

Talking about Bharti Airtel, he mentioned, “The company, in particular, would have the advantage of bringing more number of customers in their favour along with Jio.”