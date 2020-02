Geojit Financial Services has a 'buy' rating on KEC International Ltd with a long-term stock price target of Rs 419 per share. The target price has an upside potential of over 22 percent in the next 12 months from the electric power transmission tower manufacturer's current market price of around Rs 340 apiece.

At 2.45 pm, shares of KEC International quoted at Rs 332.40 per share, were down 2.15 percent on BSE. The stock opened at Rs 340.15, slightly higher from its Friday's close of Rs 339.70. So far this year, KEC International shares have gained over 9.5 percent, while the one-year return on the stock is almost 35 percent.

"We expect FY20 revenue to grow by around 16 percent YoY due to pick-up in the execution of large international orders... We maintain our Buy rating owing to healthy earnings potential and pick up in international T&D segments and value KEC at a P/E of 13x on FY22E EPS," the report said.

KEC International's Q3FY20 revenue grew by 16 percent year-on-year (YoY) led by 21 percent YoY growth in the T&D segment (SAE towers 122 percent) and Railway 9 percent YoY, Geojit's analysts said in a report on Friday. The company's order book also increased by 7 percent YoY led by 18 percent YoY growth in fresh orders mainly from civil, railway and cable business, the report added.

KEC International's net profit rose 30.7 percent at Rs 144.9 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 against Rs 110.9 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue increased 16.1 percent at Rs 3,073.1 crore versus Rs 2,646.6 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 13.3 percent at Rs 318.6 crore against Rs 281.3 crore, YoY.

Apart from Geojit, domestic brokerages Prabhudas Lilladher and HDFC Securities have a target price of Rs 397 and Rs 390 respectively on the mid-cap stock.