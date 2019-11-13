Market
Philip Capital expects this midcap stock to return 17% in long-term
Updated : November 13, 2019 12:40 PM IST
KEC International ltd shares quoted at Rs 272.10 apiece, down 0.77 percent at 12.30 pm.
So far this year, KEC International shares have corrected by over 10 percent and the one-year return on the stock is also negative by over 4 percent.
In the last 10 years, the midcap transmission towers stock has returned over 150 percent to its investors.
