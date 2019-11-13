Philip Capital expects this midcap stock to return 17% in long-term

Global brokerage firm Philip Capital has maintained 'buy' rating on KEC International, at a target price of Rs 310 in the long-term (12 months), which is around 17 percent higher from the scrip's current market price. The brokerage expects KEC International to "be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the US$ 12bn opportunity in T&D sector over the next three years."

Additionally, India's second largest manufacturer of electric power transmission towers is also expected to gain from investments in Railways, Smart city infrastructure and growth in Buildings and Factories.

"In the near term orders inflows are expected to be weak thus impacting revenue growth in FY21. Consequently, we have cut our FY21 estimates by 3%, which too has been buffeted by lower taxes. Based on our revised estimates we still expect a 16% CAGR in FY19-21 reported earnings. We maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 310 (Rs 345 earlier). We base our target price on 12x PE FY21E against 13x earlier to account for the weak ordering environment. Key near term risks to our thesis would be KEC’s inability to recover receivables from slow moving projects and further delay in order placement," Philip Capital analysts wrote in a report on Saturday.

KEC International reported a 42 percent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 139 crore in Q2 September 2019 as against Rs 98 crore in Q2 September 2018. Revenues increased by 17 percent to Rs 2,809 crore in Q2 September 2019 as against Rs 2,408 crore in Q2 September 2018.

At 12.30 pm, KEC International ltd shares quoted at Rs 272.10 apiece, down 0.77 percent. The stock opened at Rs 276.85, marginally up from its Monday's close of Rs 274.20. It touched the day's high and low at 277 and 268.75, respectively.

So far this year, KEC International shares have corrected by over 10 percent and the one-year return on the stock is also negative by over 4 percent. In the last 10 years, the midcap transmission towers stock has returned over 150 percent to its investors.

