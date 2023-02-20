KEC International gains over 5% on receiving new orders worth Rs 3,023 crore

With the above orders, KEC International’s year-to-date order intake stands at a record level of over Rs 18,500 crore.

Engineering and construction company KEC International Ltd. shares jumped more than 5 percent in morning trade on Monday after the company announced bagging orders worth Rs 3,023 crore across its businesses.

The order win also includes its single-largest order worth Rs 2,060 crore. Orders were won across civil works, transmission & distribution and cables business.

In the civil works segment, the company bagged orders for executing infrastructure works in the water pipeline and commercial building sector, which includes its single-largest order to date, in India.

The company is executing projects of over Rs 5,000 crore in the water pipeline segment under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ of the Central government.

The global EPC major has received its maiden order in the commercial building segment from a global real estate developer. The company has also secured orders for transmission and distribution (T&D) projects in the United States. In the cables business, the company has won projects both from India and abroad.

With the above orders, KEC International’s year-to-date order intake stands at a record level of over Rs 18,500 crore, a robust growth of over 30 percent year-on-year, the company stated in the filing.

These orders will significantly contribute towards the targeted growth of the company going forward, according to Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO, KEC International.

Kejriwal had earlier told CNBC-TV18 that the Union Budget announcements were positive for the company as the proposed outlays have to be converted into specific projects, and tendering.

“By the time this number gets translated into orders for us, it will probably be quarter three in terms of the financial year. So this will help us in maintaining our run rate for financial year 2025," he told CNBCTV18 in an interview.

KEC International reported an 81.2 percent fall in its consolidated profit to Rs 17.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 due to elevated costs. Revenue from operations for the period under review rose 31 percent to Rs 437 crore.

KEC has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil construction, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil and Gas Pipelines, and Cables.

Shares of KEC International are trading 4 percent higher at Rs 494.4.