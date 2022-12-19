KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1,313 crore across businesses

English
Terms and Conditions

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 12:37:41 PM IST (Published)

Infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction major KEC International on Monday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,313 crore across its various businesses.


The RPG Group company’s transmission & distribution (T&D)  business has secured orders for projects in India, East Asia Pacific, and SAARC.

The orders secured by the company include a 220 kV gas-insulated substation (GIS) for a refinery project in India, a 500 kV transmission line in Thailand, and a 132 kV transmission line and associated substations in Nepal.

KEC International’s solar business has secured a large order for a 500 MW solar PV project in India

With these orders, the company's year-to-date order intake has now surpassed the Rs 14,500 crore mark, a robust growth of 20 percent compared to last year.

Earlier this month, the company had secured orders to the tune of Rs 1,349 crore across its various businesses.

KEC has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil and urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

Shares of KEC are trading 0.51 percent higher at Rs 479.85. 

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
